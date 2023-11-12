Israel Imposes Communication Blackout in Gaza, Endangering Civilians

In a worrying turn of events, reports have emerged of a complete communications blackout in the occupied Gaza Strip. Internet monitoring networks have indicated a rapid failure of signals as air and ground strikes intensify, particularly in the northern and central areas of the Strip. Consequently, Palestinian civilians are now trapped, facing an unprecedented level of risk. The Israeli government must immediately halt indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks that have resulted in the loss of countless lives, including over 3,000 children. Moreover, it is imperative that internet and telecommunications infrastructure are restored urgently, allowing for effective rescue operations amid the relentless bombardment.

Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the situation, as we have lost contact with our colleagues in Gaza. This blackout has made it increasingly challenging for human rights organizations to document violations, exacerbating the difficulties of obtaining critical information and evidence regarding the suffering of Palestinian civilians and the war crimes being committed against them.

The recent Internet Outage Detection & Analysis (IODA) reports have verified that Netstream, one of the few remaining network providers in Gaza, experienced a blackout on Thursday, October 26. Additionally, the signals of Netstream were completely disabled by 12:00 PM local time on Friday, October 27. As a result, 15 ASN/ISPs (Internet Service Providers) have faced near-complete outages, severely disrupting landline, cellular, and internet communications. The Palestine Red Crescent Society has also reported the loss of contact with its entire operations room in the Gaza Strip, significantly hampering emergency services and the provision of aid to victims of the ongoing attacks.

The intentional shutdown of internet and telecommunications services is a concerning practice employed by states and other actors to disrupt access for specific populations or within selected regions. These shutdowns can take various forms, such as deliberately slowing down internet speeds or ordering ISPs to cease all services entirely.

These communication disruptions compound the dire situation in Gaza, where homes and civilian areas are being indiscriminately targeted, and vital infrastructure, including critical communication systems, has been extensively destroyed. Furthermore, the ill-fated population of Gaza has been enduring the devastating consequences of Israel’s illegal blockade for the past 16 years. Since October 9, this blockade has been tightened to a total siege, severing essential resources like food, water, electricity, fuel, and humanitarian aid.

Amnesty International urgently calls on all parties involved in the conflict in the occupied Gaza Strip and Israel to immediately cease the hostilities. This is vital in order to prevent further loss of civilian lives and enable access to life-saving aid for the people of Gaza, who are currently trapped in an unparalleled humanitarian catastrophe.

FAQs

What is a communications blackout?

A communications blackout refers to a situation where communication networks, such as internet and telecommunications services, are deliberately disrupted or completely shut down. This can be imposed by authorities or other actors in an attempt to control information flow and limit access to communication for a specific population or within a certain region.

What is an intentional shutdown?

An intentional shutdown occurs when a state or another actor purposefully disrupts internet services or telecommunication networks. This can take different forms, including slowing down internet speeds or ordering internet service providers to completely suspend their services.

Why are communications blackouts concerning?

Communications blackouts are concerning because they severely limit people’s ability to access information, communicate with others, and seek help during critical times. These shutdowns hinder the operation of emergency services, impede the work of human rights organizations in documenting violations, and contribute to the overall repression of people’s rights.

What is the impact of the Israeli blockade on Gaza?

The Israeli blockade on Gaza, which has been in place for 16 years, has resulted in a catastrophic humanitarian crisis. This blockade restricts the flow of essential resources like food, water, electricity, fuel, and humanitarian aid. The tightening of the blockade into a total siege exacerbates the sufferings of the people of Gaza, trapping them in a dire situation with limited access to basic necessities.

Sources:

– Amnesty International