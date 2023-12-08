Israeli Military Responds to Allegations of Journalist Killing in Southern Lebanon

Israel’s military has responded to allegations that its forces killed a journalist in southern Lebanon, stating that the incident occurred in an active combat zone and is currently under review. While not directly addressing the death of visuals journalist Issam Abdallah, the military explained that they opened fire in response to an attack by Lebanese Hezbollah fighters who had crossed the border.

The Reuters investigation, published on Thursday, revealed that an Israeli tank crew fired two shells, killing Abdallah and injuring six other reporters who were filming cross-border shelling. According to the Israeli statement, the attack occurred as Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants launched an assault on multiple targets within Israeli territory along the Lebanese border. Concerns arose about the potential infiltration of terrorists, prompting the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) to use artillery and tank fire to prevent it.

The IDF emphasized that the area where the incident took place is an active combat zone, with ongoing active fire and inherent dangers. The military acknowledged the claim that journalists were present in the area at the time and assured that the incident is currently under review.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) have both expressed concerns about the Israeli strikes, suggesting they may constitute war crimes. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also emphasized the importance of Israel conducting a thorough investigation into the killing and making the results transparent.

