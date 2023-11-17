Israel’s Efforts to Protect Gazan Civilians Fall Short: Prime Minister Netanyahu

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that the Israeli military’s attempts to minimize civilian casualties have been “not successful.” Despite their efforts to get civilians out of harm’s way, Netanyahu expressed his regret over any civilian deaths and emphasized that Israel is doing everything possible to ensure their safety.

Netanyahu highlighted the stark contrast between Israeli actions and those of Hamas, stating that while Israel is actively trying to evacuate civilians and provide warnings through leaflets and phone calls, Hamas is deliberately placing civilians in danger. He further noted that hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have already evacuated to safer areas, but the challenge remains as to where exactly they should go for safety.

The Israeli leader reiterated that the primary objective of Israel’s military campaign is to dismantle Hamas and its infrastructure. He assured that Israel intends to accomplish this goal with minimal civilian casualties, although he admitted that they have not been successful in achieving this outcome.

Netanyahu’s attempt to draw parallels with Germany was cut short during the interview, but his point was clear – Israel aims to prevent the rise of hatred and resentment in future generations. However, the current conflict has taken a heavy toll on Palestinian civilians, who have borne the brunt of the violence. Israel contends that the attack by Hamas, which claimed the lives of 1,200 people, mostly civilians, necessitated their response.

Recently, the Israeli military discovered a tunnel shaft allegedly used by Hamas at Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital. While video footage showed the presence of a deep hole surrounded by rubble and signs of excavation, its authenticity could not be immediately verified. Additionally, the military reported discovering a vehicle containing a significant cache of weapons in the hospital premises.

In response to claims by the Pentagon and the US State Department regarding Hamas’s use of al-Shifa Hospital for military purposes, the group issued a statement dismissing these assertions as false. The United States, however, maintains confidence in its own intelligence assessment of Hamas activities at the hospital. Hospital facilities are generally protected under international humanitarian law, with the loss of protections being contingent on any harmful acts conducted from the premises.

Prominent figures from the international community, such as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have called on Israel to prioritize civilian protection in Gaza. Borrell urged Israel not to succumb to rage and emphasized the importance of upholding humane conduct during conflicts.

According to reliable Gaza health authorities supported by the United Nations, the Israeli onslaught has resulted in a confirmed death toll of at least 11,500, including over 4,700 children. The war has forced two-thirds of Gaza’s population, totaling 2.3 million people, to become displaced and homeless.

FAQ

Q1. How is Israel attempting to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza?

Israel is making efforts to evacuate civilians from targeted areas by distributing leaflets and making phone calls to warn them of imminent danger.

Q2. What are some of the challenges faced by evacuated Palestinians?

Despite evacuating to safer areas, many Palestinians are unsure where to find long-term safety and security.

Q3. How has Hamas responded to accusations of utilizing al-Shifa Hospital for military purposes?

Hamas has vehemently denied these allegations, dismissing them as part of a false narrative perpetuated by the Israeli military.

Q4. What protections do hospitals have under international humanitarian law?

Hospitals are granted special protections under international humanitarian law, which can only be revoked if harmful acts are carried out from their premises.

(Source: [insert source URL here])