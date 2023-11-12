The Terrifying Ordeal of an American Mother Held Captive by Hamas

SHEFAYIM KIBBUTZ, Israel − A gripping tale of survival unfolds as Cindy Flash, an American mother living in Israel, becomes a hostage of Hamas. In the midst of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas, Flash and her Israeli husband, Igal, vanish, presumed kidnapped by the militant group.

The violence in the Gaza Strip has led to the captivity of over 100 Israelis, including potentially dozens of foreign nationals, with at least 14 U.S. citizens killed and an unknown number still missing. Flash, originally from St. Paul, Minnesota, was a resident of Kfar Aza, a kibbutz situated in southern Israel near Gaza.

In the days leading up to her disappearance, Flash exchanged heartwarming messages and emojis with her daughter, providing words of encouragement. However, communication abruptly ceased, leaving her loved ones deeply concerned. In one of her final messages, Flash urgently pleaded for someone to come to her house as they were in immediate danger.

Keren, Flash’s daughter, described her mother as a compassionate advocate for the rights of Palestinians, even those residing in Gaza, the very area she may now be held captive. Having relocated to Israel after falling in love with the idea of kibbutzim during her college years, Flash embraced the sense of community and purpose that these collectives offered.

The impact of the Hamas attack on Kfar Aza was devastating, with the community gravely affected by the violence. The local hotel and resort received hundreds of people seeking temporary refuge, where tearful reunions took place among separated family members and friends. Volunteers provided much-needed support, offering food and consolation during this difficult time.

Flash and Igal’s home, situated next to the Hamas-broken security fence, had recently been renovated. Despite their proximity to danger, the family had always felt secure in their peaceful surroundings. The events of that fateful Saturday shattered their plans for a family picnic and a carefree afternoon flying kites. Instead, they found themselves seeking shelter in a fortified room of concrete and steel.

As the conflict escalated, Keren, along with her husband and infant daughter, were eventually rescued by Israeli security services. However, Flash and her husband, like many others, remain missing, and hope continues to dwindle as authorities struggle to provide any concrete information regarding their whereabouts.

The situation in Kfar Aza is dire. Reports from Israeli media indicate a horrific scene of violence, with the discovery of numerous bodies, including those of children and babies, some of which had been beheaded. The exact extent of the atrocities committed cannot be independently verified. The death toll from the Hamas attacks on Israel has risen to over 1,200.

Despite the uncertainty, both Keren and Shaylee Atary, another Kfar Aza resident who has also endured the anguish of separation from her loved ones, hold onto hope. They anxiously await any news, knowing that every phone call could bring valuable information about their missing family members.

