Tensions Rise in Israel as Government Considers Deportation Plan

Amidst recent violence in Tel Aviv, the Israeli government is contemplating immediate deportation of asylum seekers from Eritrea. The clashes between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime resulted in over 170 injuries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the situation as a “red line” being crossed and ordered a new plan to remove all African migrants labeled as “illegal infiltrators.”

The turmoil erupted following the activists’ request to cancel an event organized by the Eritrean embassy. Activists broke through a police barricade, leading to the vandalism of the venue. Israeli police responded with riot gear, tear gas, stun grenades, and live ammunition to disperse the protesters. The use of live fire is currently under investigation to determine if it complied with the law.

Street battles erupted among Eritrean groups armed with makeshift weapons, resulting in the destruction of property and attacks on one another. The friction within the Eritrean diaspora mirrors the internal divisions in the country, with this instance marking another wave of violence in recent weeks.

The unrest has reignited the debate surrounding migrants in Israel, particularly as the government is already divided over a controversial judicial overhaul plan. Netanyahu blamed the Supreme Court for hindering previous attempts to address the migrant issue. In response to the riots, he called for harsh measures, including the immediate deportation of those involved, and requested plans for the removal of all other undocumented migrants.

The National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, plans to propose legislation that would allow for the mass deportation of migrants who entered the country illegally and overturn a part of Israel’s basic law on human dignity and liberty. It is estimated that there are approximately 18,000 Eritrean asylum seekers in Israel, many of whom arrived years ago by crossing Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula while escaping danger, persecution, and compulsory military conscription in Eritrea.

The recent events in Tel Aviv highlight the ongoing crisis surrounding migrants in Israel. As tensions continue to rise, the government faces a difficult decision that will inevitably shape the country’s policies on immigration and asylum seekers.

