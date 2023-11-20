Israel Needs to Shock the World: Exposing the Truth Behind Hamas’s Atrocities

In a world dominated by the relentless spread of information, it has become increasingly challenging to capture the attention of global audiences and convey the harsh realities of warfare. Israel, in its ongoing battle against Hamas, faces a unique predicament – while their enemy freely shares both real and fabricated footage of the aftermath of Israeli attacks, Israel remains restrained in its communication efforts.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has compiled a compelling 40-minute film titled “Hamas Massacre – Collected Raw Footage, Oct. 7, 2023.” This poignant documentary features a mosaic of clips from various sources, including footage captured by GoPro body cameras worn by the terrorists themselves, dashcams from both terrorists and civilians, closed-circuit television recordings, and cellphone footage. The film artfully weaves together these sources to provide multiple perspectives on the horrifying events that unfolded on that fateful day.

The impact of this film cannot be underestimated. Parliamentarians from around the world who have witnessed its power often find themselves overwhelmed, moved to tears by the graphic videos and photos that expose the brutality perpetrated by Hamas. It is a stark reminder of the depths of depravity terrorists can sink to, whether it is the rape of women, the targeted killings of innocent children and babies, or unimaginable acts of violence.

However, an essential question remains unanswered: Why has this film only been shown to small audiences of influencers and decision-makers, shrouded in secrecy and exclusivity? It is unfortunate that while Hamas and its proxies flood social media with images of Gaza’s ruins and the casualties caused by IDF attacks, Israel has failed to seize the narrative and display the dramatic truth behind its own fight.

It is believed that the families of the victims have exercised their right to privacy by vetoing widespread screenings or social media broadcasts. Israel, known for its democratic values and respect for individual privacy, has listened to their pleas. Yet, this noble act may inadvertently cost Israel its standing on the international stage.

Imagine if Israel had chosen to break the film into smaller, powerful clips and gradually release them exclusively to major international networks. By doing so, the world would be reminded of who Israel is fighting, why they are fighting, and the immense loss they have endured. Many innocent lives were lost because Hamas prevented their parents from fleeing with them. By showcasing these heartbreaking moments, Israel could effectively counter the orchestrated narrative perpetuated by its adversaries.

Instead, Israel finds itself once again playing the role of the diplomatic nice guy, relying on impressive spokespeople and countless interviews to convey their message. Regrettably, mere words will never match the visceral impact of witnessing even a single minute of the Hamas horror movie. In this media battleground, Israel must unleash a more forceful, unequivocal, and graphic representation of its reality. Diplomacy alone cannot win a war against a terrorist organization, not even within the realm of media warfare.

One may wonder who is responsible for coordinating these showings and ensuring the proper dissemination of this crucial content. The Foreign Ministry (MFA) and its diplomats worldwide have been active in sharing the film with as many people as possible. Volunteers have also stepped in to support the Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office, an entity whose funding and authority are unclear; otherwise, why would they need additional assistance in distributing such critical material?

Curiously, this division within the PMO, responsible for Israel’s advocacy efforts, is lacking an English website, let alone representation in any language other than Hebrew. As declared on their official website, “The Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office” acts as the coordinating entity for all official bodies engaged in information dissemination within Israel. Their purpose is to present a credible, cohesive, and consistent explanatory policy.

However, recent budget constraints have cast a shadow over Israel’s advocacy efforts. The Foreign Ministry has expressed its struggle to continue the campaign effectively after running out of funds. The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Ministry, although producing numerous videos documenting the attacks in Israel, remain limited in their ability to take substantial action. They were designed as supplementary to the efforts of the MFA and PMO, rather than to replace them.

Interestingly, amidst the political upheaval and the frequent changes in government leadership, it is the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit that shines as the most efficient and effective official spokesperson for Israel. Endowed with the independence that distance from political turmoils provides, they have successfully avoided the erosion of Israel’s advocacy efforts.

It is disheartening to witness the Jewish people’s immense creativity and excellence being hindered by the absence of a focused and strategic long-term campaign. Facing an existential threat, it is high time for Israel to shed its gloves, abandon political correctness, and reclaim its rightful place on the global stage. In the Middle East, where Israel exists, the rules and tactics differ from those of the West. Israel needs to shock the world with the truth and reinforce its narrative, leaving no room for doubt or misconception.

