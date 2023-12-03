Israel Urged to Prioritize Civilian Protection in Gaza

SIMI VALLEY, California — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered a clear message to Israel on Saturday, cautioning that the nation risks “strategic failure” in Gaza if it does not take stronger measures to safeguard civilians. Austin’s warning follows the breakdown of negotiations regarding hostage and prisoner releases, which led to the resumption of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum, the defense secretary emphasized that Israel must make every effort to protect civilians to avoid driving them into the arms of the enemy, and to prevent a mere tactical victory from becoming a strategic defeat.

While Hamas has positioned rocket launchers and command-and-control centers in civilian neighborhoods, the Biden administration has been privately expressing concerns to Israeli authorities about the human cost resulting from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Austin acknowledged the difficult lessons the United States learned from conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, particularly with regards to the impact of civilian casualties and displacement. Recognizing that engaging in warfare within densely populated urban areas burdens a democratic nation striving to adhere to the laws of war, Austin made it clear that the key to winning in urban warfare lies in protecting civilians.

To mitigate risks to innocent lives, Israel has repeatedly issued warnings to the people of Gaza, urging them to vacate areas that are active combat zones. The Israeli military has also dropped leaflets advising civilians to move south, away from the fiercest fighting. On October 7, Hamas carried out a cross-border attack, targeting Israeli civilians and resulting in the deaths of 1,200 innocent Israelis.

In response to the recent upswing in violence, Israel has intensified its bombing campaign, particularly targeting southern areas of Gaza. Gazan refugees from the northern region are now finding themselves confined to increasingly smaller areas, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis across the strip.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently visited Israel and the U.A.E., placed blame for the temporary cease-fire’s breakdown on Hamas during his visit. He emphasized that Hamas had reneged on its commitments, leading to the resumption of hostilities. On Friday, just before the truce came to an end, Hamas launched rocket attacks into Israel and failed to follow through on its promise to release Israeli hostages.

Following Hamas’ failure to release 17 women and children prisoners, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that Hamas had violated the agreed framework. As a result, Gallant instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to resume fire. Gallant did note that Israel had already freed more than 80 hostages, honoring its part of the agreement.

It is crucial for Israel to actively prioritize the protection of civilians in Gaza to prevent further loss of innocent lives. By doing so, Israel can uphold the values of humanitarianism and strive to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Sources:

– [Reagan National Defense Forum](https://www.reaganfoundation.org/programs-events/events-calendar/event-details/national-defense-forum-4/)

– [NBC News](https://www.nbcnews.com/)