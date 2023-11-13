Addressing the Settler Violence in the West Bank: A Call for Accountability

The escalating settler violence in the West Bank is causing significant concern and raising questions about Israel’s moral authority in this ongoing conflict. Recent reports indicate that more than 120 Palestinians have been killed, and over 2,000 injured by settlers since Hamas’ attack on October 7th. These attacks have resulted in the forced expulsion of over 800 Palestinians from their homes, destruction of essential infrastructure, and the burning of Bedouin herders’ tents.

It is crucial to highlight that these disturbing incidents are occurring in the West Bank, a territory governed by the Palestinian Authority and not Hamas-controlled Gaza. Although some of the victims had connections to militant groups, the majority were targeted solely because they were Palestinians. Moreover, they had no involvement in Hamas’ attack from Gaza.

President Biden issued a stern warning on October 25th, urging an end to the wave of violence in the West Bank. Notably, he emphasized the need for accountability and holding the perpetrators responsible for their actions. However, Israeli officials have remained silent on the settlers’ brutality, even in cases where settlers attacked Israeli soldiers trying to intervene.

During his visit to Tel Aviv, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated support for Israel’s right to defend itself but called for three crucial actions. Firstly, Blinken urged Israel to establish a humanitarian pause in the fighting to allow essential aid into Gaza and the release of hostages. Secondly, he emphasized the importance of minimizing civilian casualties during Israel’s justified actions against Hamas. Lastly, and significantly, Blinken stressed the need to hold the violent settlers accountable.

While the details of what “accountability” entails were not explicitly outlined during the press conference, it is imperative that the settlers responsible for these violent acts are apprehended and appropriately charged, potentially including murder charges where applicable. Law enforcement authorities must publicly announce these arrests, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should strongly endorse these actions. The trials should be widely publicized, potentially even broadcast globally, to emphasize Israel’s commitment to protecting innocent Palestinians in the West Bank.

This call for accountability is not only essential for Israel’s own sake, ensuring that vigilante groups cannot rampage freely in a democratic nation, but also to dissociate the Israeli government from these killings. It is crucial to demonstrate that Israel does not equate all Palestinians with Hamas and remains committed to protecting innocent lives.

Failure to take these decisive steps risks reinforcing the perception that Israeli officials implicitly endorse or overlook the settlers’ violent actions, blurring the distinction between Palestinians and terrorists. There exists a stark moral distinction between Israel and Hamas. Israel, despite occasional tragic civilian casualties, makes efforts to warn civilians before airstrikes, while Hamas does nothing to protect their own people and actively uses them as human shields. Israel’s objectives focus on targeting specific threats, not indiscriminate harm to Palestinians, in contrast to Hamas’ explicit aim of annihilating Israel.

However, failing to denounce, arrest, and prosecute the settlers responsible for Palestinian deaths undermines Israel’s credibility. It fuels the radicalization of Palestinians and allows critics of Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza to characterize the Israeli government as a criminal enterprise. To regain moral clarity and reestablish its authority, Israel must address the settlers’ violence and emphasize its commitment to justice.

Furthermore, recent developments, such as the appointment of Tzvi Succot, a prominent settlement activist with a history of arrests for violence against Palestinians, raise concerns about the Israeli government’s stance on settlements. The growing population of over 700,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank, with continuing approvals for new housing permits by the right-wing government, contributes to the volatile situation.

Violence has persisted in the West Bank since Israel’s occupation after the 1967 war, but the frequency has intensified in the wake of Hamas’ attack. It is vital to distinguish the 1,400 victims of the October 7th attack from the settlers residing on the West Bank, as they have longstanding communities established before 1967.

Addressing settler violence and demonstrating a commitment to accountability is crucial for Israel to regain its moral authority and dispel any perceived moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas. By taking decisive actions and making clear distinctions between terrorists and innocent Palestinians, Israel can assert its commitment to justice and protect the values it holds dear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the West Bank?

A: The West Bank is a territory in the Middle East, located between Israel and Jordan. It is currently governed by the Palestinian Authority.

Q: What is the Palestinian Authority?

A: The Palestinian Authority is a self-governing body responsible for the administration of parts of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Q: What is the difference between the West Bank and Gaza?

A: The West Bank and Gaza Strip are two separate territories, both claimed by Palestinians for a future state. The West Bank is governed by the Palestinian Authority, while Gaza is under the control of Hamas.

Q: What is the role of settlers in the West Bank?

A: Jewish settlers in the West Bank are Israeli citizens who chose to live in Israeli settlements built in the occupied territory. The settlements are a contentious issue and have been the source of ongoing conflicts.

Q: Why is accountability important in addressing settler violence?

A: Accountability ensures that individuals responsible for violent acts face appropriate legal consequences, reinforcing the rule of law. It also demonstrates a commitment to justice, protects innocent lives, and helps distinguish between legitimate Israeli actions and unauthorized violence.

Q: How can Israel regain its moral authority and distinguish itself from Hamas?

A: Israel can regain its moral authority by addressing settler violence, publicly denouncing such actions, and holding the perpetrators accountable. Clear distinctions must be made between terrorist groups like Hamas and innocent Palestinians, emphasizing Israel’s commitment to protecting the latter.