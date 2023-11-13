Israel’s Battle with Hamas’s Underground Network

Israel is faced with a daunting task – destroying Hamas’s elaborate tunnel system in the Gaza Strip. This mission comes with a series of challenges, such as protecting its troops, minimizing harm to civilians, and preventing Hamas from hiding within the civilian population. Israel’s military, with its advanced weaponry and support from the United States, holds a significant advantage. However, Hamas has leveled the playing field through its use of underground tunnels and its strategic positioning in densely populated areas.

To maintain its upper hand, Israel must rely on its air force rather than engage in extensive subterranean combat. Ground troops should focus on solidifying gains made by airstrikes, confirming the elimination of tunnels, gathering intelligence, and neutralizing surviving Hamas leaders.

Unfortunately, the historical precedent of urban and subterranean warfare suggests that casualties among civilians are inevitable. Evacuation orders, precision strikes, and communication efforts aim to mitigate these casualties and slow down the pace of the conflict. Complex assessments, required by the law of war, determine the acceptable collateral damage in relation to the military objective.

Israel’s military operation poses great risks to both its forces and innocent Palestinians in Gaza. The destruction of Hamas’s tunnel network, however, remains a top priority. While leaders can be replaced, the exposed and vulnerable position of Hamas will make recovery and reorganization difficult.

