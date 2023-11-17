New Perspective: Israel’s Heritage Minister Faces Suspension After Controversial Statement

Israel’s Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, has been suspended indefinitely following his remarks about the possibility of using a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government announced the suspension on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Eliyahu, a member of the ultra-nationalist Otzma Yehudit party, referred to the use of a nuclear weapon on the Palestinian enclave as “one of the possibilities.” These comments sparked outrage and led to his suspension.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the issue, stating that Eliyahu’s statements were divorced from reality. Netanyahu emphasized that Israel and its military operate based on the highest standards of international law to avoid harming innocent individuals.

Eliyahu later clarified his remarks, claiming that his reference to nuclear weapons was metaphorical. However, opposition leader Yair Lipid demanded Eliyahu’s immediate removal, condemning his “shocking and irresponsible” statement.

Israel, widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, has never publicly conducted nuclear tests, maintaining an air of ambiguity surrounding its nuclear capabilities.

Netanyahu’s government has recently faced criticism for the intelligence failures leading up to surprise attacks by the Hamas militant group that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 individuals on Israeli soil. The government has also been accused of inadequately supporting survivors of these attacks.

As a response, Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip, restricting access to crucial resources such as food, water, and fuel for the past month. Israel has conducted a ground assault and numerous airstrikes on the enclave, leading to the deaths of over 9,400 people, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health authorities. Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have hit non-military targets, including refugee camps and an ambulance convoy.

Before the Israel-Hamas conflict, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition faced widespread popular dissent over a controversial judicial reform. This reform triggered mass protests across the country and has further added to political tensions within Israel.

