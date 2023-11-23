Israel Prepares for Cease-Fire as Hamas Retreats

In the final hours leading up to a four-day cease-fire, the Israeli military is expected to escalate its bombardment of Gaza. Lt. Col Richard Hecht, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), stated that artillery airstrikes may intensify during this period. Reports indicate that Hamas morale has significantly dwindled, causing many of its members to retreat southwards.

Israeli shells have been reported falling in the northern regions of Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis. The ongoing heavy fighting primarily persists in the northern sections of Gaza City. Despite the challenges, the IDF continues to gain ground, eliminating senior officials and prompting some Hamas terrorists to abandon their weapons and flee south.

The cease-fire, mediated by Qatar, where the top leadership of Hamas resides, is scheduled to commence on Friday at 7 a.m. local time. As part of the agreement, up to 50 hostages will be released starting at 4 p.m. in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and significant humanitarian aid and fuel supplies.

In the midst of the devastating situation, reports have emerged of stray dogs feeding on the bodies scattered amidst the ruins of Gaza City. Qatari officials have starkly described this as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari foreign ministry, emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that “dogs are eating the corpses of dead people on the streets.” This echoes the recent testimony of Melanie Ward, the CEO of UK-based non-profit Medical Aid for Palestinians, who described dozens of decomposing bodies in hospital courtyards being consumed by wild dogs.

The Hamas-run government claims that over 14,500 individuals have been killed across the Gaza Strip since Israel’s retaliatory actions began on October 7. In response to Hamas’s sneak attack, more than 1,200 Israelis lost their lives, and 240 were taken hostage.

Israeli troops have succeeded in securing large portions of Gaza and are presently engaged in searching the extensive tunnel network beneath the city to eliminate the remaining terrorists. Recent reports revealed the discovery of a tunnel beneath the al-Shifa hospital, indicating that Hamas had been exploiting international humanitarian law that aims to protect civilian medical centers during conflicts. The Israeli military has released videos documenting the weapons stockpiled behind an MRI machine in the hospital and claimed that Hamas terrorists sought refuge there and took Israeli hostages.

Hamas has denied these accusations, but Israel has substantiated its claims by providing extensive footage and images showing Hamas’ extensive underground tunnel system. Additionally, Israel confirmed the arrest of Dr. Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, for questioning regarding evidence suggesting the hospital’s role as a Hamas command and control center. As a precautionary measure, the hospital has evacuated its patients and staff to safer areas in the south in anticipation of the cease-fire.

