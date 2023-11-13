Israel Considers Purchase of Iron Dome Air Defense Batteries to Strengthen National Security

Israel is exploring the possibility of acquiring the two Iron Dome air defense batteries currently leased from the U.S. Army. Army acquisition chief Doug Bush confirmed in a recent briefing that Israel has the option to buy the batteries when the lease expires next year. This move comes as Israel faces ongoing security threats from Hamas, with the terrorist group launching a significant and deadly attack in recent times.

Air defense plays a critical role in safeguarding the nation against rocket attacks, a tactic regularly employed by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. The lease agreement for the Iron Dome batteries was initially set for 11 months at a relatively low cost. However, Israel now has the opportunity to retain and pay for the systems or explore alternative arrangements based on the prevailing circumstances.

The U.S. Army had purchased the Iron Dome systems at the request of Congress to address the need for cruise missile defense while developing a long-term solution against various air and missile threats. Nonetheless, Army officials have clarified that there are no plans to procure additional Iron Domes or integrate the system into the army’s air defense infrastructure.

The two batteries have had limited usage by the U.S. Army. Personnel underwent training with the Iron Dome systems at Fort Bliss, Texas, and one system was deployed to Guam for a two-week exercise at the end of 2021. Currently, the batteries are stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

In order to expedite the process of getting the Iron Dome systems to Israel, the U.S. government utilized a lease mechanism. The equipment is now in transit, with a significant portion of the interceptors already delivered to Israel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the Iron Dome?

The Iron Dome is an advanced air defense system developed by Israeli defense company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. It is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells that pose a threat to populated areas.

What are the main functions of the Iron Dome?

The Iron Dome primarily serves as a missile defense system, capable of detecting and neutralizing incoming rockets and artillery shells. Its advanced radar and tracking capabilities allow it to accurately intercept and destroy threats before they reach their intended targets.

How does the Iron Dome work?

The Iron Dome system consists of radar, control units, and interceptor missiles. When an incoming threat is detected, the radar tracks its trajectory and relays the information to the control unit. The control unit analyzes the data and determines if the threat poses a risk to populated areas. If deemed necessary, an interceptor missile is launched to intercept and destroy the incoming threat.

