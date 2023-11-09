Israel-Saudi Normalization Talks Continue Amidst Challenges

Negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia for a normalization agreement continue to progress, despite several challenges and differing priorities between the parties involved. White House Middle East czar Brett McGurk and energy adviser Amos Hochstein recently visited Riyadh to further discussions on the potential deal. However, the visit was not solely dedicated to normalization, as a range of other issues were also discussed.

One of the sticking points in the negotiations is the Palestinian component of the agreement. The Biden administration hopes that including a significant Palestinian component, specifically one that supports a two-state solution, will gain the support necessary for the deal to be approved by Congress. However, this aspect has become a point of tension between the US and Israel, as the Israeli government’s stance on Palestinian statehood is ideologically opposed.

Israeli officials close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have conveyed to Biden administration officials that the details of the normalization deal should not be determined by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. They argue that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is not seeking to boost the Palestinians’ political sovereignty but rather aims to improve their quality of life. Nonetheless, MBS has emphasized the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue.

Netanyahu and his strategic affairs adviser, Ron Dermer, have privately expressed their intention to limit the Palestinian component of the deal to financial aid for the struggling Palestinian Authority. On the other hand, Palestinian officials have stated that they are advocating for a mutual cessation of unilateral actions and other steps that can contribute to a diplomatic horizon and a future agreement.

As talks continue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia in an effort to advance the negotiations. Despite progress in outlining a general framework for the deal, exact details still need to be finalized. The Biden administration aims to have a deal ready for presentation to Congress by January 2022.

While there is general support for the normalization effort among 20 Democratic senators, concerns have been raised regarding Saudi security and nuclear demands. These senators urge the Biden administration to seize the opportunity presented by the deal to advance the goal of a two-state solution.

Overall, the negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia for a normalization agreement remain ongoing, with various challenges and complexities to address. The involvement of key stakeholders and the need to find common ground on the Palestinian component will be crucial for the success of the deal.