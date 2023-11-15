Israel Reacts Strongly to UN Chief’s Remarks on Hamas Attacks

In a recent UN Security Council meeting discussing the Israel-Hamas war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made comments that suggested the Hamas terror group launched its devastating attack on Israel due to the Jewish state’s continued control of Palestinian territories. Israeli officials were quick to express their outrage at these remarks, labeling Guterres as a “terror apologist” and canceling scheduled meetings with him.

While Israel acknowledges that the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum, they strongly refute any notion that their control of Palestinian territories was the impetus for the violence. Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who had traveled to New York for the meetings, expressed his disapproval of Guterres’s comments by canceling the planned meeting and stating that there is no place for an even-handed approach when it comes to dealing with Hamas.

The remarks made by Guterres have drawn heavy criticism from Israeli officials who consider them to be “horrible” and “completely disconnected from the reality in our region.” Gilad Erdan, the UN envoy for Israel, went as far as calling Guterres’s comments a justification for terrorism and murder, emphasizing that they show an “understanding” for the atrocities committed by Hamas.

Israel has faced numerous attacks from Hamas, including the devastating assault on October 7th. During this attack, thousands of rockets were launched at Israel, while gunmen breached the border with the Gaza Strip, wreaking havoc and claiming the lives of innocent civilians. The scale of these atrocities has shocked the international community.

In response to the Hamas assault, Israel has vowed to destroy the terror group and has launched intensive strikes in Gaza. While Israel aims to target terror infrastructure, efforts are made to minimize civilian casualties. However, the exact number of casualties reported by the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry cannot be independently verified. It is believed that these numbers include both Hamas members and civilians killed by misfired rockets launched by Palestinians.

The Security Council session, attended by top diplomats including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, addressed the clear violations of international humanitarian law witnessed in Gaza. Guterres expressed deep concern over the relentless bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces, civilian casualties, and the destruction of neighborhoods. He called for all hostages to be treated humanely and released immediately.

Israel’s response to the conflict not only includes military actions but also a near-total blockade of Gaza. Although some humanitarian aid has been allowed to enter from Egypt under a US-brokered deal, Guterres highlighted that it is not enough to meet the significant needs of the people in Gaza. He warned that if Gaza runs out of fuel, it would be a disastrous situation.

Furthermore, Guterres cautioned that the conflict has the potential to escalate throughout the region. He appealed for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and stressed the importance of working towards a two-state solution, which would result in the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Israel and the international community will address the ongoing conflict and work towards a resolution.