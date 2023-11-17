Biden Seeks Congressional Approval for $105 Billion Aid Package, Prioritizing Israel and Ukraine

President Biden has submitted a request to Congress for $105 billion in military aid, with a significant focus on supporting Israel and Ukraine. This proposal puts lawmakers in a challenging position as they navigate their support or opposition to certain aspects of the package.

The request includes more than $14 billion to aid Israel in defending itself against terror attacks from Hamas. Additionally, billions of dollars have been allotted to enhance security along the U.S.-Mexico border, provide security aid to Taiwan, and support humanitarian efforts in various global hotspots.

President Biden is anticipating that Republicans, who may oppose additional aid to Ukraine, will not vote against the overall package due to the inclusion of aid for Israel. Conversely, he hopes that progressive Democrats, who may be hesitant to support Israel’s military operations, will not vote against aid for Ukraine.

While there is confidence among administration officials that there is broad bipartisan support for the proposal, initial reactions from Republicans have been mixed. Some Republicans have criticized the attempt to combine aid for Ukraine and Israel into one package, expressing their disagreement with this approach.

It is worth noting that right-wing Republicans who have previously pushed for arming Ukraine have now taken a different stance when it comes to supporting Israel in its conflict with Hamas. Despite this inconsistency, they view arming Israel as essential to international security.

It is expected that the House Republicans, who have been divided on this issue, may seek to divide the package in order to address their concerns individually. However, President Biden’s allies in the House leadership remain optimistic that the combined approach will ultimately prevail.

If approved by Congress, Ukraine will receive $61.4 billion for military and economic assistance, while Israel will be granted approximately $14.3 billion to strengthen its air and missile defenses, including the Iron Dome system. The aid package also includes funding for humanitarian assistance in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine, as well as security support for Taiwan and other allies in the Indo-Pacific. Notably, there is also a provision for almost $14 billion to enhance border security operations within the United States.

Some opposition to the proposal has emerged from the left wing of the Democratic Party, with certain members calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Their argument centers around the belief that providing additional military assistance to Israel will prolong the conflict rather than contribute to peace.

As the House deliberates on how to handle President Biden’s request, its decision may depend on finding the right balance between supporting these countries and addressing the concerns raised by various lawmakers. It remains to be seen how Congress will respond to this funding proposal in its efforts to ensure national and international security.

FAQ