In a shocking turn of events, the majority of gas stations in Iran have been rendered inoperable by a sophisticated cyberattack. Long queues of frustrated motorists and agitated crowds have become a common sight as the nation grapples with this unforeseen crisis.

The hacking group behind the attack, Gonjeshke Darande, also known as Predatory Sparrow, has claimed responsibility for the disruption. This notorious group, widely believed to have ties with Israel, has previously launched cyberattacks against Iran, including a notable one on the country’s major steel companies.

In a bold statement posted on social media, Gonjeshke Darande proclaimed their involvement. They stated, “We, Gonjeshke Darande, are behind today’s cyberattack, which has inflicted severe damage by incapacitating a significant number of gas pumps throughout Iran. This act of cyber warfare serves as a direct response to the aggression displayed by the Islamic Republic and its regional proxies.”

While the Iranian government has not officially confirmed the identity of the attackers, speculation has risen about possible external interference. Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji acknowledged the potential of outside involvement, increasing concerns about the nation’s vulnerability to such cyber threats.

As the country’s civil defense agency launches a thorough investigation into the incident, various factors contributing to the disruption are being evaluated. The wave of cyberattacks has triggered a nationwide outcry, prompting public outrage and demands for immediate action to safeguard critical infrastructure.

Israel, often regarded as a leader in cybersecurity, has refrained from openly commenting on the alleged attack. Although Israeli media extensively covered the incident, the government has remained tight-lipped, leaving room for speculation and further analysis.

