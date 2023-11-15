Israel Launches Targeted Military Operation inside Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Israel has launched a precise and targeted military operation against Hamas militants inside Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa. The operation aims to defeat Hamas and rescue Israeli hostages, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces. Israeli tanks have been spotted inside the hospital complex, and there have been reports of gunfire exchanges.

Conditions inside Al-Shifa Hospital have rapidly deteriorated in recent days, with the facility running out of fuel and becoming non-operational. Doctors and journalists at the hospital have been struggling to provide necessary care to patients, including premature babies, in extremely challenging circumstances. Limited procedures are being carried out by candlelight.

Israel has accused Hamas of using the hospital complex for military purposes, endangering its protected status under international law. However, Hamas and hospital officials have consistently denied these claims. The Israeli military operation has received criticism from Palestinian health officials, who warn of catastrophic consequences for patients and staff.

The United States has also claimed that Hamas is using Al-Shifa Hospital as a command center and weapons storage facility. Classified intelligence has allegedly shown that Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have been using hospitals to conceal and support their military operations.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas began after Hamas carried out terror attacks in Israel. Israel responded with a complete siege of Gaza and a military offensive. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that at least 11,180 Palestinians, including thousands of children and women, have been killed in the Israeli response.

International pressure on Israel has intensified as reports of dire conditions in Gaza’s hospitals and severe shortages of food and water have emerged. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a ceasefire in Gaza in the name of humanity.

