New York Man Arrested for Illegal Gun Possession Near Pro-Israel Rally

A man was apprehended in White Plains, New York, after driving through the streets in a car adorned with inflammatory symbols and pro-Hamas messages just blocks away from a planned pro-Israel rally. The suspect, identified as Hani Saleh, was found to be in possession of an illegal handgun, according to officials.

Law enforcement officers pulled over Saleh’s Volkswagen on South Lexington Avenue and Quarropas Street. Upon inspection, they discovered the vehicle covered in swastikas, a Palestinian flag, and various pro-Hamas writings. The license plate on the car had also been tampered with, and the entire windshield was obstructed by painted words.

Investigation into the license plate revealed that it was a forged instrument, appearing to spell “MMORTAL.” In addition to the illegal weapon, police also found several Arizona license plates and another New York license plate inside the vehicle.

Saleh, a resident of Elmsford, New York, was promptly arrested and booked on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon. He was issued a traffic summons for the violations as well.

Notably, Saleh’s arrest occurred just two blocks away from the location where the pro-Israel rally was scheduled to take place later that evening. This raises concerns over his potential intent and the potential disruption he could have caused had he not been stopped by authorities.

While it remains unclear what motivated Saleh to drive through the streets in such a provocative manner, this incident serves as a reminder of the tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the need for heightened security measures during rallies and protests.

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges was Hani Saleh arrested for?

Hani Saleh was arrested for criminal possession of a forged instrument and criminal possession of a weapon.

What was found inside Saleh’s vehicle?

During the police investigation, an illegal handgun, along with several Arizona license plates and another New York license plate, was discovered inside Saleh’s car.

Where was Saleh arrested?

Hani Saleh was arrested in White Plains, New York, at the intersection of South Lexington Avenue and Quarropas Street.

What was the date of the incident?

The incident took place on Wednesday, but the specific date is not mentioned in the article.

Was Saleh targeting the pro-Israel rally?

While the motive behind Saleh’s actions remains unknown, it is notable that he was apprehended just blocks away from the planned pro-Israel rally. The proximity raises concerns about his potential intent.