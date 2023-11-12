Israel Strikes Gaza City in Retaliatory Attack

In a swift and decisive response, Israel has launched massive airstrikes on downtown Gaza City, targeting Hamas’ centers of government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that this is only the beginning, promising that the consequences for Hamas will be felt for generations.

Israel’s counteroffensive has extended throughout the night, with Israeli warplanes relentlessly pounding Gaza City. The airstrikes have been relentless, demonstrating Israel’s determination to defend itself against the Islamic militant group.

With the aim of minimizing civilian casualties, Israel has issued warnings to civilians in areas they intend to strike. These warnings have given the residents of Gaza City precious moments to evacuate, reducing the risk of innocent lives being lost.

Hamas has responded by threatening to execute the captured Israelis if strikes target civilians without warning. The situation remains tense, with Hamas holding not only Israeli soldiers but also civilians hostage in Gaza.

The conflict is expected to escalate further, with Israel considering a ground invasion to completely eradicate Hamas from Gaza. The Israeli military has already regained control over areas near the Gaza Strip border, reclaiming territory that was breached during Saturday’s surprise attack.

The toll of this four-day-old war is already devastating, with at least 1,600 lives lost. The invasion by Hamas terrorists into the Gaza-Israel border has resulted in gun battles on the streets of Israeli towns, something not seen in decades.

This story is developing, and updates will be provided as they come.

(The original article was sourced from the Associated Press)