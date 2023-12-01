Israel Knew About Hamas’ Planned Attack: Unheeded Warnings May Have Led to Tragedy

Israel had knowledge of Hamas’ planned attack on October 7th, a year before it occurred, as per a report by the New York Times. While the specific attack date was not mentioned, the document circulated among Israeli officials detailed the methods and objectives of the assault. The plan, codenamed “Jericho Wall,” included overwhelming Israeli defenses around the Gaza Strip, storming key military bases and cities, and executing a series of attacks that resulted in the death of 1,200 people and the abduction of 200 hostages.

The blueprint outlined a strategy that involved rockets, drones, security camera incapacitation, automated machine guns, and various means of infiltrating Israel such as paragliders, motorcycles, and marching on foot. Surprisingly, Israeli leaders dismissed the complexity of the plan, believing that Hamas was incapable of executing such an assault.

Months prior to the attack, a veteran analyst from Israel’s signals intelligence agency raised concerns about Hamas conducting a training exercise similar to the plan outlined in the blueprint. However, her warnings were disregarded by a colonel from the Gaza division. The evidence provided by leaked emails from Israel’s 8200 cyber-intelligence unit supported the analyst’s claims, indicating that Hamas was indeed preparing for a significant event.

Israeli officials later admitted that they had seen signs of irregular activity among Hamas operatives in Gaza the night before the attack. However, IDF and Shin Bet leaders chose not to elevate military defense along the enclave borders. Despite high-level consultations taking place, Israel decided to wait for more intelligence before taking action. As a result, Hamas attacked several hours later, leading to devastating consequences.

The Times revealed that if Israeli leaders had taken these warnings seriously and fortified the southern border, they could have potentially mitigated or even prevented the deadly attack by Hamas.

