A Year in Advance: Israel’s Awareness of Hamas’ Plot to Attack Revealed

Israeli officials were well aware of Hamas’ plans to carry out a large-scale attack on their country a full year before it happened, according to a recent report from the New York Times. This revelation sheds new light on the events leading up to the devastating assault on October 7th.

While the document circulated among Israeli officials did not specify a precise date for the attack, it detailed methods that Hamas intended to use to overwhelm Israeli defenses in the Gaza Strip. The blueprint, code-named “Jericho Wall,” outlined plans to storm key military bases and cities, employing rockets, drones, and automated machine guns along the border. Additionally, the document described how Hamas gunmen would enter Israel via paragliders, motorcycles, and on foot.

Tragically, on October 7th, Hamas carried out a series of coordinated attacks in Israel, resulting in the loss of 1,200 lives and the abduction of 200 hostages. The magnitude of the attack has prompted questions about why the Israeli authorities did not take stronger action to prevent it.

The report from the New York Times highlights that three months prior to the attack, a veteran analyst with Israel’s signals intelligence agency raised concerns about Hamas’ training exercises mirroring what was outlined in the blueprint. Unfortunately, her warnings were dismissed by a colonel in the Gaza division.

The leaked emails from the Israeli military’s cyber-intelligence unit, reported by Israel’s Channel 12 and The Guardian, further support the notion that Israeli officials were aware of the potential threat. The source of the warning, identified as a non-commissioned officer named V, insisted that Hamas was not simply showcasing their power but preparing for a significant event.

In the aftermath of the attack, Israeli officials revealed that they had observed signs of unusual activity among Hamas operatives in Gaza the night before. However, they chose not to raise military defenses along the enclave borders to high alert status. This decision, Axios reports, was made despite high-level consultations taking place earlier that day.

Had the warnings been taken more seriously and immediate action been taken to fortify the southern defenses, Israel may have been able to mitigate or even prevent the deadly assault by Hamas, as privately acknowledged by officials cited in the New York Times report.

This revelation raises pressing questions about the decision-making process within the Israeli leadership and the importance of heeding early warnings in times of heightened tension. By taking a closer look at these events, we can gain valuable insights into the complexities and challenges faced by those responsible for safeguarding national security.

