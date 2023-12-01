Israel’s Intelligence Failure: Underestimating Hamas

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli officials were aware of Hamas’ plans for a terrorist attack over a year before it occurred, according to documents and interviews. However, the military and intelligence officials dismissed it as an unrealistic aspiration rather than a feasible plan.

The document, code-named “Jericho Wall,” outlined a devastating invasion strategy that resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people. Despite its detailed nature, experts deemed such an attack beyond Hamas’ capabilities. The plan included rocket barrages, drones, automated machine guns, and a mass infiltration of gunmen into Israel.

Hamas executed the plan with remarkable precision, raising concerns about how the group gathered intelligence and the possibility of leaks within the Israeli security establishment. The document circulated widely among military and intelligence leaders, but the belief that Hamas lacked the capability to launch such an attack led to a dismissal of the warnings.

Had the warnings been heeded and reinforcements redirected to the south, where the attacks occurred, Israel might have been able to reduce the impact or even prevent them entirely. The failure to adequately respond to the threat resulted in the deadliest day in Israel’s history.

An Israeli intelligence failure can be traced back to a pervasive belief that Hamas would not dare to attack due to its perceived limitations. This belief, combined with a series of missteps, culminated in what is now considered the worst intelligence failure in Israel since the Arab-Israeli war of 1973.

Israeli security officials have acknowledged their failure to protect the country, and a commission is expected to be formed to investigate the events leading up to the attacks. The Jericho Wall document serves as evidence of a cascade of missteps rooted in the inaccurate belief that Hamas lacked the capability and intent to launch such an attack.

While officials have not disclosed how they obtained the document, it was one of several attack plans collected over the years. Previous memoranda indicated Hamas’ intentions of moving the next confrontation onto Israeli territory, possibly involving hostage-taking and occupying Israeli communities.

The audacity of the Jericho Wall plan made it easy for Israeli officials to dismiss it as unrealistic. However, this underestimation, combined with a misunderstanding of Hamas’ actions, led to a miscalculation that had severe consequences. Despite negotiating for work permits in Israel, Hamas had been drafting attack plans, and the Israeli officials who obtained previous versions missed the significance.

The intelligence failure highlights the importance of not underestimating the capabilities and intentions of militant groups like Hamas. It serves as a reminder that even meticulous plans that seem unattainable should be taken seriously in order to prevent catastrophe.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Israeli officials know about Hamas’ attack plans?

The exact method by which Israeli officials obtained the Jericho Wall document has not been disclosed. It was among several attack plans collected over the years.

2. Why did Israeli military and intelligence officials dismiss the plan?

Israeli officials considered the plan aspirational and believed it was beyond Hamas’ capabilities to carry out such a large-scale attack.

3. Why did Hamas follow the plan despite being considered incapable?

Hamas executed the plan with precision, raising questions about how they gathered intelligence and whether there were leaks within the Israeli security establishment.

4. What were the consequences of underestimating Hamas?

The failure to take the threat seriously led to unpreparedness on the part of the Israeli military, resulting in the deadliest day in Israel’s history.

5. What is being done to address the intelligence failure?

Israeli security officials have acknowledged the failure and plan to assemble a commission to investigate the events leading up to the attacks.