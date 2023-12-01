Israeli Authorities Anticipated Hamas Attack Years in Advance

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli officials were aware of Hamas’ plans for a devastating attack more than a year before it occurred, according to newly discovered evidence. While military and intelligence officials initially dismissed the plan due to doubts about Hamas’ capabilities, the recent attack proved that the plan was executed with shocking precision.

The secret document, code-named “Jericho Wall,” meticulously described a methodical assault on Israeli cities, military bases, and fortifications around the Gaza Strip. The plan included launching rockets, using drones to disable security cameras, and sending armed gunmen to infiltrate Israel via paragliders, motorcycles, and on foot.

The fact that Hamas followed the blueprint so closely raised questions about how they acquired their intelligence and whether there were leaks within the Israeli security establishment. The document circulated widely among Israeli military and intelligence leaders, but experts believed that Hamas was incapable of carrying out an attack of that scale.

However, a veteran analyst with Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence agency, warned that Hamas had conducted a training exercise that aligned perfectly with the details outlined in the Jericho Wall document. Unfortunately, her concerns were brushed off, and the Israeli military failed to take the warnings seriously.

As a result, Israel was unprepared when the attack occurred, leading to the deadliest day in the country’s history. The Israeli government now recognizes that this intelligence failure is the most significant since the surprise attack that triggered the Arab-Israeli war in 1973.

It is clear that Israeli officials underestimated Hamas’ capabilities and disregarded mounting evidence that they were planning a large-scale attack. The government is expected to form a commission to investigate the events leading up to the attack and address the failures in Israeli intelligence.

It is essential to remember that missteps and inaccurate beliefs about an enemy’s capabilities can have severe consequences. This incident serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of taking every threat seriously and acting accordingly to protect national security.

