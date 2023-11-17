Israel Destroys Key Hamas Commanders in Critical Airstrikes

Israel’s military announced on Sunday that they have successfully eliminated two top Hamas leaders in targeted airstrikes within the Gaza Strip. Among those taken out was Billal Al Kedra, the commander responsible for orchestrating a heinous assault on an Israeli kibbutz last week. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of numerous innocent Israelis.

It is reported that Al Kedra was behind the massacre of men, women, and children from the Nirim community. Witnesses described the horrifying scene, recounting how the terrorists “just slaughtered everyone” and spared no one, including kids, babies, and grandmothers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage showing a missile obliterating the building where Al Kedra was hiding.

In addition to Al Kedra, the IDF also neutralized other high-ranking members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The military conducted strikes on more than 100 military targets, impacting the operational command centers, military compounds, launchers, anti-tank missile facilities, and observation posts of the Hamas terrorist organization.

The air force, in a separate strike, successfully eliminated Muetaz Eid, the commander of the Hamas Southern District of National Security. This was part of a series of wide-scale strikes on Hamas military targets. Throughout the day, approximately 250 military targets in the northern Gaza Strip were hit by Israel.

These recent developments follow the deaths of two other Hamas leaders in previous Israeli-led strikes. Among them was Murad Abu Murad, the head of the Hamas Air Force, who was targeted when Israeli fighter jets attacked the Gaza City headquarters. Ali Qadi, a company commander of the Hamas ‘Nukhba’ commando force, was killed in a separate strike.

The IDF emphasized their success in eliminating Ali Qadi, whom they accused of leading the inhumane and barbaric massacre of civilians in Israel on October 7. Israel’s military made it clear that all Hamas terrorists will face the same fate.

These targeted airstrikes by Israel have come at a time when Israeli forces have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and are preparing for a multi-dimensional campaign to “destroy” the militant group. The IDF aims to counter the threat posed by Hamas through a combination of air, land, and sea operations.

FAQ

What is a kibbutz?

A kibbutz is a collective community in Israel where the residents live and work together, sharing resources and responsibilities.

What is the Gaza Strip?

The Gaza Strip is a coastal Palestinian territory located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. It is bordered by Israel to the east and north and Egypt to the south.

Who are Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by several countries, including Israel, the United States, and the European Union.

Sources:

Israel Defense Forces (IDF): [https://www.idf.il/en/](https://www.idf.il/en/)

CNN: [https://www.cnn.com/](https://www.cnn.com/)