Israeli Actions Claim Palestinian Lives in Gaza and West Bank

Israeli forces have been responsible for the deaths of four Palestinians, with three being killed during a raid in the occupied West Bank and one in Gaza, sparking outrage and condemnation from Palestinian officials. The West Bank raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians and injuries to several others. In Gaza, a 25-year-old Palestinian named Yousef Salem Radwan was fatally shot by Israeli forces east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli military officials, while not confirming the Gaza killing, claimed that “rioters” had assembled near the fence between Gaza and Israel and had activated explosive devices. They provided limited information about the deaths in Jenin, only mentioning that a drone attack had been carried out.

These acts of violence follow Israel’s decision to close the Beit Hanoun crossing, also known as “Erez,” after border protests and a security assessment. The closure prevents approximately 18,000 Palestinians from Gaza, who possess Israeli work permits, from reaching their jobs in Israel through the only pedestrian passageway out of the enclave.

This closure has been criticized by the Israeli NGO Gisha, which advocates for Palestinians’ freedom of movement. Gisha has deemed the action as “illegal collective punishment,” causing significant harm to Gaza workers, their families, and other permit holders who require travel for humanitarian reasons.

Palestinians impacted by the closure have expressed their frustration and stated that they have no involvement in the security situation in Gaza. The closure has created financial hardships for these individuals, affecting their ability to provide for themselves and their families.

The tense situation along the border has led to repeated clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces, resulting in several injuries. The demonstrations are viewed as a response to what Hamas, the Palestinian political and military organization, considers provocations by Israeli activists entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem.

As the conflict continues, Palestinian officials and human rights organizations condemn Israeli actions, calling for an end to the violence and collective punishment imposed on the Palestinians.

