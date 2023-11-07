Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinians in Tulkarem Refugee Camp

Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian fighters during a raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem, occupied West Bank. The operation resulted in the death of a young Palestinian man identified as Ayed Samih Khaled Abu Harb, who was shot in the head. Another Palestinian was seriously injured. The camp’s infrastructure, including homes, shops, and a main road connecting the camp to nearby cities, was also damaged during the raid.

Speaking about the destruction, Taha al-Irani, head of the camp’s popular committee, expressed shock at the killing of Abu Harb and the injury of another man, emphasizing that Abu Harb was killed while standing at his front door. The camp’s residents, who tend to the destruction left in the raid’s aftermath, expressed frustration and devastation over the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

The Nur Shams refugee camp was established in 1952 to house Palestinians who were displaced from the Haifa area following the 1948 Nakba. This recent raid is not the first time the camp has been targeted by Israeli forces. Back in July, a similar large-scale raid resulted in injuries to several Palestinians and further damage to infrastructure.

In another incident on the same day, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in the Jordan Valley after allegedly opening fire towards a shopping mall in an illegal settlement. With the deaths of Abu Harb and the Palestinian in the Jordan Valley, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army this year has now reached 233.

The Israeli army has been carrying out frequent raids in response to the reorganization and rising prominence of Palestinian armed resistance, particularly in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. The clashes have led to a cycle of violence and casualties, with the Palestinian Authority facing the challenge of rebuilding damaged infrastructure in the wake of these raids.