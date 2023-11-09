Israel’s Ongoing Conflict with Gaza: A Call for Humanitarian Aid and Accountability

Israel’s actions in Gaza have been described by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki as a “war of revenge,” with the aim of completely decimating the Palestinian enclave. As the Israeli troops continue their bombardment of Gaza in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas, international attention is turning towards the urgent need for humanitarian aid and accountability in the region.

The current conflict between Israel and Gaza differs from previous wars in that it not only seeks military objectives but also wishes to destroy every livable place in Gaza, according to al-Maliki. This war has seen a disregard for international rules and norms, with the Israeli forces accused of violating the laws of war.

Amidst the ongoing devastation, al-Maliki urges international leaders to pressure Israel into accepting a full ceasefire to enable the delivery of essential humanitarian aid. The Palestinian people in Gaza desperately need access to basic amenities such as water and electricity, which have been severely disrupted due to the conflict.

In the midst of this crisis, attention has also turned to accountability for potential war crimes. Al-Maliki visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) to push for an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Palestine since 2014. While Israel is not a member state of the ICC, prosecutor Khan has stated that the court has jurisdiction over potential war crimes committed by both Hamas militants and Israelis in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Maliki emphasizes that Israel’s actions, including cutting off essential services like electricity, water, and fuel, forcibly transferring people, and causing starvation, constitute clear war crimes that cannot go unpunished. The call for accountability and justice is a vital aspect of resolving the ongoing conflict and preventing further atrocities.

As the European Union discusses potential measures to address the crisis, limiting their plea to “pauses” in bombardments is viewed as inadequate by al-Maliki. Only a full ceasefire will truly ensure that the much-needed aid reaches the suffering population in Gaza and that basic services are restored.

The world watches as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza. It is vital that international leaders step up their efforts to provide humanitarian support and work towards a resolution that achieves lasting peace while holding those responsible for war crimes accountable.