Seven weeks into Israel’s ground operation in Gaza, the Israeli military faces a significant challenge in dealing with the extensive network of Hamas tunnels that are said to span the entire Strip. In an attempt to eliminate this underground network, Israel has begun testing a new method – flooding the tunnels with seawater. Although it is still in the experimental stage, if successful, this technique could be scaled up to effectively degrade the tunnel network.

Testing this method, however, comes with its own set of difficulties and controversies. Even with sufficient water and high pressure, it may only achieve partial success. Moreover, there is a risk of contaminating freshwater supplies and causing damage to existing infrastructure on the surface. Additionally, there is concern about endangering hostages held by Hamas in these tunnels, as many of them are believed to be underground.

Despite these risks, the Israeli government has taken precautions to ensure that the testing is conducted in tunnels where no hostages are presumed to be held. The Israeli military has not yet provided any comments on this matter.

Hamas, on the other hand, asserts that their tunnels have been built to withstand various types of attacks, including attempts to flood them. Osama Hamdan, a spokesperson for Hamas, stated that their tunnels were constructed by well-trained and educated engineers who anticipated these forms of aggression.

It is worth noting that these tunnels serve as a crucial lifeline for the residents of Gaza. In addition to facilitating transportation for people and goods, they even enable access to American fast food despite the 17-year blockade imposed on the region by Israel and Egypt.

From a historical perspective, tunnels have long been utilized as a strategic tool during times of warfare. However, the Hamas tunnels are remarkable in their innovative depth, sophistication, mining techniques, and trapping capabilities, according to Danny Orbach, a military historian at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The extent of the Israeli military’s testing remains ambiguous, including information regarding the amount of water, pressure, and the specific tunnels targeted. In order for the flooding operation to succeed, the water pressure must be high enough to break through not only the cement walls but also the thick metal doors separating some of the tunnels.

At the very least, this flooding operation could compel Hamas militants to relocate within the tunnels, which could aid Israeli intelligence in identifying these militants and potentially any hostages present.

