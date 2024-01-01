Israel Begins Withdrawal of Troops from Gaza, Shifting Focus on Southern City

TEL AVIV, Israel – In a significant turn of events, the Israeli military has announced the withdrawal of thousands of soldiers from the Gaza Strip. This marks the first major drawdown of troops since the start of the ongoing conflict, with the focus shifting towards the main city in the southern half of the enclave.

While this troop movement may indicate a scaling back of fighting in certain areas, fierce battles continue to rage on in Khan Younis, a southern city, and central regions of Gaza. Israel remains committed to achieving its war objectives, primarily the dismantling of Hamas, which has maintained control over Gaza for the past 16 years.

The military statement released on Monday clarified that several thousand troops belonging to five brigades will be removed from Gaza in the coming weeks for training and rest purposes. However, it did not explicitly state whether this decision signifies a new phase of the war.

Since the initiation of the conflict, Israel has been resolute in its determination to crush Hamas’ military capabilities and governance in Gaza. The war was triggered by Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in the loss of 1,200 lives and the capture of approximately 240 hostages.

Israel’s response has been an extensive air, ground, and sea offensive, resulting in the deaths of over 21,900 people in Gaza, with two-thirds of the casualties being women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. Israel claims to have killed more than 8,000 militants without providing concrete evidence. They attribute the high civilian death toll to Hamas’ practice of embedding militants within residential areas, including schools and hospitals.

The war has led to the displacement of approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, with many seeking refuge in Israeli-designated safe areas, which have not been spared from bombings. This has created a pervasive sense of insecurity among Palestinians, as they find themselves without a safe haven within the besieged enclave.

While the troop withdrawal is underway, intense battles continue to unfold in Khan Younis, where thousands of Israeli troops are believed to be situated. Residents report airstrikes and shelling in various parts of the city, and clashes between the military and the militant group Islamic Jihad have been confirmed. The escalation of combat has also extended to urban refugee camps in central Gaza, where Israel has expanded its offensive.

Amidst the ongoing violence, Gaza’s Health Ministry confirmed that 156 people lost their lives in the past day alone. The Israeli military, on the other hand, reported the killing of Adel Mismah, a regional commander of Hamas’ elite Nukhba forces, in the central city of Deir al-Balah during an airstrike.

Israel has made it clear that the war will continue for months as it seeks to remove militants’ weapons and infrastructure from Gaza and prevent future attacks by Hamas. The government is wary of international calls for a long-term cease-fire, viewing it as a victory for the militant group.

Experts suggest that the withdrawal of troops may be a response to pressure from the United States. It could also signify a shift in Israel’s approach to certain areas of the conflict. Retired brigadier general Shlomo Brom, previously responsible for strategic planning in the Israeli military, states that this marks the beginning of a different mode of operation.

While the cost in soldiers’ lives continues to rise, the Israeli public largely supports the objectives of the war. Over the weekend, the military revealed that, out of the 172 soldiers killed since the ground operation commenced, 18 lost their lives due to friendly fire, and another 11 died as a result of equipment malfunctions or accidents.

