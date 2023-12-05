Israel’s Unconventional Plan to Neutralize Hamas Tunnels in Gaza

In a surprising move, Israel is poised to implement an unprecedented strategy to combat the Hamas tunnel network in Gaza. Instead of relying on traditional methods such as using dogs and robots, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) plans to flood the tunnels with seawater, according to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal.

Preparations for this operation have been underway for the past month, with the assembly of five large pumps near the al-Shati refugee camp. Each pump has the capacity to flood thousands of cubic meters of seawater into the underground passageways. However, before proceeding, Israel is taking into account various factors, including feasibility, environmental impact, and military necessity.

While some US officials expressed concern over this plan, others have offered their support. This unconventional approach raises questions about the potential evacuation of Hamas fighters and hostages, as the process could potentially take weeks. At present, it remains unclear whether Israel will wait until all hostages are safely recovered.

One of the major concerns surrounding this operation is the environmental impact it might entail. The introduction of seawater into the ground could lead to the salination of Gaza’s soil, making it extremely challenging to cultivate crops. Not only could this undermine agricultural activities, but it could also compromise the stability of the surface. Furthermore, the potential seepage of substances stored within the tunnels raises concerns about further contamination of the area.

Former US officials, while acknowledging the possibility of global condemnation, suggest that flooding the tunnels might be one of the few ways to permanently disable them. In 2015, Egypt employed a similar method, flooding Hamas tunnels with seawater, which resulted in complaints from farmers in Rafah about damages to their crops.

By embracing this innovative approach, the IDF hopes to save valuable time, resources, and manpower that would otherwise be required for traditional tunnel-clearing operations. While the long-term implications of this strategy are yet to be seen, it marks a significant departure from conventional methods and may pave the way for new approaches to addressing underground networks in military conflicts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of flooding the Hamas tunnels with seawater?

The objective is to neutralize the tunnels and prevent their further use by Hamas militants. Flooding the tunnels with seawater offers a potentially effective and efficient means of disabling this underground network.

2. How might flooding the tunnels impact the environment?

The introduction of seawater into the ground raises concerns about the salination of Gaza’s soil and the contamination of aquifers. It may negatively affect crop cultivation and destabilize the surface.

3. What are the potential risks associated with this operation?

There is a possibility that Hamas fighters and hostages could evacuate the tunnels during the weeks-long process, complicating efforts to ensure their safe return. Additionally, there may be global condemnation of this unconventional strategy.

4. Has this method been used before?

In 2015, Egypt employed a similar tactic by flooding Hamas tunnels with seawater. However, it resulted in complaints from farmers in Rafah about damages to their crops.

