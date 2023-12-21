Israel finds itself engaged in a complex conflict with Hamas, one that has far-reaching implications. Despite official claims of progress and success, there are growing concerns about Israel’s military strategy and its ability to defeat Hamas. Recent incidents have highlighted the challenges Israel faces and raised doubts about the effectiveness of its approach.

One of these incidents involved a triple ambush by Hamas paramilitaries in an area supposedly under Israeli control. Surprisingly, the IDF unit and subsequent reinforcements were both ambushed, resulting in significant casualties, including senior officers. This operation, carried out by an allegedly weakened Hamas, casts doubt on Israel’s assertion that it is making substantial progress in the war.

Additionally, a distressing incident occurred when three Israeli hostages managed to escape from their captors only to be mistakenly killed by IDF soldiers. The fact that the IDF had intercepted calls from the hostages days before their deaths raises further questions about the intelligence capabilities and decision-making processes involved.

These incidents, along with other indications, suggest that the IDF’s problems extend beyond these isolated events. Official casualty figures may not accurately represent the true extent of military losses, and reports from alternative sources indicate far greater numbers of wounded. Friendly fire incidents and accidents during fighting have also caused additional casualties, further complicating Israel’s military campaign.

It is evident that the IDF’s conventional approach to irregular warfare is yielding unexpected challenges and limited success. Criticism of Israel’s strategy is emerging from various unexpected quarters, including former UK defense minister Ben Wallace, who warns of long-lasting consequences. Even the Biden administration is growing increasingly uneasy about the situation.

The question arises as to why Israel is persisting with its current approach. For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, maintaining public support in the face of grave security threats is paramount. However, their continued reliance on a minority of religious fundamentalists and staunch Zionists is causing harm to Israel’s long-term security and international reputation.

It is crucial for Israel to reassess its strategy and consider viable alternatives. Continuing on the current path risks not only further isolating Israel but also fueling radical opposition from an emboldened Hamas or its successor. Ultimately, the resolution of this conflict may depend on the engagement of external actors, such as the Biden administration, which must recognize their role in bringing about a swift and lasting solution.

