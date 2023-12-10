The Detention of Civilians in Gaza: A Deep Dive into the Humanitarian Crisis

The situation in Gaza has taken a grim turn as reports emerge of Israeli forces detaining Palestinian civilians during the ongoing conflict. Family members and human rights groups have raised concerns over the lack of information regarding the whereabouts, conditions, and charges against those who have gone missing. Many of the detained individuals were allegedly rounded up while fleeing or during raids, and some were held for hours in outdoor areas or metal trailers before being released. However, there are cases where individuals have simply disappeared.

In one heart-wrenching account, Mahmoud Almadhoun, along with his 13-year-old son, 72-year-old father, and other relatives, were detained after Israeli tanks passed by their family home in Beit Lahia. In a video that went viral, Almadhoun is seen on the ground with a line of men, later being tied up and loaded into trucks. It is important to emphasize that those detained in these incidents were not affiliated with Hamas or any armed groups. This raises serious questions about the rationale behind these detentions.

The Israeli forces claim that they are searching for members of Hamas and those involved in the October 7 attack, in which militants launched an assault on Israel. The response from Israeli authorities has been heavy-handed, resulting in a military campaign that aims to eradicate Hamas as a political and military force in Gaza. The number of casualties in Gaza has reached a staggering 17,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Unfortunately, Israeli authorities have failed to disclose vital information regarding the number of people detained, their legal basis for detention, and the location of their confinement, whether in Gaza or Israel. The lack of transparency surrounding these detentions is deeply concerning. The Israel Defense Forces have referred inquiries to the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, which has remained silent on the issue.

Families who have lost their loved ones to these detentions are left in a state of anguish and uncertainty. Yasser Alyan, whose surrogate son Ahmed Al-Lahman was detained, recounted how they were stopped by soldiers at the Netzarim checkpoint. Since that moment, Al-Lahman has not been seen or heard from. The family waited for hours until they were ultimately forced to leave under the threat of Israeli soldiers shooting in their direction. Reports from a relative who was briefly detained suggest that detainees were subjected to degrading treatment, including being made to strip down and pass through facial recognition scanners.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which typically plays a crucial role in such situations, has claimed that it possesses no information about the detainees. However, the ICRC did receive over 3,000 reports of missing persons between October 7 and November 29. It is unclear how many of these reported cases involve detentions. Videos that have surfaced, including the one featuring Mahmoud Almadhoun, provide glimpses of the scale and conditions under which these arrests are being carried out. Friends and family of those pictured have vehemently denied any connection to Hamas or any armed group.

The Israeli government spokesperson, Eylon Levy, has defended these detentions by stating that the individuals in the images are of military age and were found in Hamas strongholds or areas where civilians were meant to have evacuated. Levy claims that those detained will be questioned to determine their association with Hamas. On a similar note, the Israel Defense Forces have confirmed the detainment of over 200 suspects in the previous 48 hours, while referring dozens for further questioning.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza intensifies as reports indicate that medical workers, including doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers, have also been detained. The Gaza Health Ministry estimates that 31 medical workers are being held in unknown locations. One notable detainee is Mohamed Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa Hospital, who is accused by the IDF of allowing Hamas to use bunkers beneath the hospital as a command center. The ministry and medical staff deny these allegations.

When it comes to international law, military forces are permitted to detain combatants but must exercise extreme caution when it comes to the arrest or detention of civilians. According to Omar Shakir, the Human Rights Watch director for Israel and Palestine, civilians must be charged within 48 hours and have the opportunity to challenge their detention. It appears that Israel’s long-standing abusive and discriminatory practices during the occupation have raised doubts about whether these detention practices meet the required standards.

Under Israel’s Unlawful Combatants Law, Palestinians from Gaza can be subjected to administrative detention, which effectively allows for incarceration without charge or trial. This contentious law raises serious human rights concerns and further underscores the urgency to address the detention crisis in Gaza and find a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

