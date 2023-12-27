Israeli Forces Make Significant Progress in Northern Gaza, Anticipates Long War Ahead

Israeli forces have made significant progress in dismantling Hamas battalions in northern Gaza, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Herzi Halevi. Despite these advancements, the war aimed at eradicating the terrorist group is expected to last for “many months.” IDF commanders and soldiers have been commended for their efforts, having eliminated numerous terrorists and commanders, dismantled underground infrastructures, seized weapons, and taken hundreds of prisoners.

However, Halevi cautioned that Hamas fighters may still be disguised as civilians in the densely populated urban areas of northern Gaza. It is impossible to confirm that all members of the group have been neutralized. The IDF is prepared to encounter such challenges and prioritize the safety of innocent civilians.

Once the final terrorist battalion is eradicated in northern Gaza, the IDF plans to reduce the intensity of fighting in that region while intensifying military activities in the southern parts of Gaza. Halevi emphasized that there are no quick solutions or shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, and persistent, determined action is essential.

Furthermore, Halevi assured that the IDF is committed to eliminating the heads of Hamas, regardless of the time it may take. The Israeli military will continue its efforts until Hamas’ leadership is apprehended and neutralized.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas was sparked by the terrorist group’s attack on October 7th. Israel has since vowed to crush Hamas, responding with a comprehensive campaign involving air, sea, and ground operations. In the ongoing conflict, Palestinian casualties have tragically reached close to 21,000, as reported by the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry. The IDF has lost 161 soldiers in the offensive.

Halevi acknowledged that the war’s duration allows the Israeli military to adapt its strategies amid growing international pressure for a cease-fire. While he recognizes that completely eliminating all threats surrounding Israel may be ambitious, efforts are focused on creating a new security situation that prevents future attacks like the one on October 7th.

