Israeli Operations in Lebanon: Escalating Tensions in the Region

In the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Israel’s actions in Lebanon have raised concerns about the possibility of a wider regional war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent military operations in Lebanon, including targeted assassinations of Hezbollah commanders, are seen as a strategic move to draw the United States into a broader conflict.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese resistance movement with ties to Iran and a key member of the so-called axis of resistance, has been actively involved in the conflict. The group has launched rockets into northern Israel and conducted drone strikes on an Israeli military facility. These actions have further escalated the conflict and provoked a strong response from Israel.

The situation has become a topic of discussion among experts on the region. Amal Saad, a lecturer in politics at Cardiff University, and Karim Makdisi, an associate professor of international politics at the American University of Beirut, recently joined Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain on Intercepted, a podcast, to shed light on the implications of Israel’s war on Gaza and the possibility of a “great war” against Israel.

According to Saad and Makdisi, Israel’s aggression in Lebanon is a deliberate attempt to provoke a wider conflict. Netanyahu’s aims, they argue, are to secure greater U.S. support and to weaken Hezbollah, a powerful opponent in the region. The experts also discuss the role of Iran in the conflict and its relationships with Hamas and Hezbollah.

Comparisons are drawn between Joe Biden and past U.S. presidents when it comes to managing the conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon. The discussion explores the potential approach Biden may take and how his administration could shape the dynamics of the region.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Hezbollah?

A: Hezbollah is a Lebanese resistance movement that emerged after the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982. It is a Shiite Islamist political and military organization with close ties to Iran.

Q: What is the axis of resistance?

A: The axis of resistance refers to a political and military alliance led by Iran, consisting of various anti-Israeli and anti-Western groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Q: What is the significance of the Israeli military operations in Lebanon?

A: These operations have escalated tensions in the region and prompted concerns about the possibility of a wider regional war involving Israel, Hezbollah, and other actors.

Q: How does the conflict in Palestine and Lebanon relate to Iran?

A: Iran has longstanding relationships with Hamas and Hezbollah, providing them with support and resources. The conflict in Palestine and Lebanon is often seen as part of a broader regional power struggle involving Iran and its adversaries.

Q: What is the role of the United States in the conflict?

A: The United States has historically been a key ally of Israel and has provided military and political support. The actions of the U.S. government can have a significant impact on the dynamics of the conflict.

Sources: The Intercept, Intercepted Podcast