EU Criticizes Israel’s Actions in Gaza, Calls for Continued Funding to Palestinian Authority

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, has spoken out against Israel’s actions in Gaza, suggesting that they may have breached international law. In a virtual meeting with EU foreign ministers, Borrell emphasized the importance of self-defense being carried out within the bounds of international law. He pointed to actions such as cutting water, electricity, and food to civilian populations as examples of actions that are not in accordance with international law.

This stance from the EU puts them at odds with the Biden Administration, which has refrained from criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza. Borrell’s remarks are the strongest condemnation to date by a senior EU figure of Israel’s strikes in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of over 800 people.

While condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel as “barbaric and terrorist,” Borrell also acknowledged the suffering of the Palestinian people. He sought to address the controversy within the European Commission, where a statement from Hungarian Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi suggesting a cut in Palestinian aid was later retracted. Instead, a review has been initiated.

Borrell highlighted the importance of continuing to fund the Palestinian Authority, arguing against halting support during this critical moment. He emphasized that cutting aid would only benefit Hamas.

Despite calls from some voices within the EU for more solidarity with Israel, Borrell’s comments align with previous EU statements urging respect for international law and restraint from all sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Notably, Israeli and Palestinian representatives did not participate in the EU’s meeting.

Meanwhile, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has organized a solemn moment at the European Parliament to remember the victims of Hamas. However, concerns have been raised that the victims of Israel’s strikes on Gaza are not being adequately acknowledged in the proposed event.