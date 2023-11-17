Israel’s Aggressive Bombardment of Gaza Causes Communication Breakdown

Israel’s military has escalated its bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip, leading to a breakdown in internet and mobile communication services across the Palestinian territory. The region witnessed a series of powerful explosions, illuminating the sky over Gaza City after nightfall on Friday. Al Jazeera reported that the northern part of Gaza was heavily targeted by air raids and artillery strikes.

The devastation caused by the intensified bombings has disrupted critical communication networks. The Palestine Red Crescent Society lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and its teams on the ground. Additionally, the Palestinian telecommunication company Jawwal announced a complete shutdown of mobile phone and internet services, isolating the population in the embattled territory.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari acknowledged the increased air raids and the expansion of ground operations in Gaza. This aggressive approach compelled residents of Gaza City to move south to seek safety. The strength and frequency of the Israeli attacks have surpassed previous levels, leaving individuals in constant fear and uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the anticipation of an Israeli ground invasion has compounded the Palestinian population’s distress. Israeli officials have voiced their intentions to carry out a ground assault to dismantle Hamas, the governing Palestinian armed group in Gaza. Recent limited raids by Israeli forces have escalated tensions further.

The conflict’s impact on Gaza’s two million residents cannot be understated. Since Hamas initiated an attack on southern Israel, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the strip, imposing a complete siege that restricts access to vital resources such as food, water, fuel, and electricity. The United Nations has issued a warning, expressing concerns about the dire consequences of the ongoing siege. Basic services in Gaza are crumbling, with shortages of medicine, food, and water. The siege has even caused sewage to overflow into the streets, exacerbating an already dire situation for the beleaguered population.

