Israel’s Intelligence Reveals Startling Facts on Hamas Attack

Newly discovered information from Israeli intelligence has shed light on the extensive planning and preparation behind the recent Hamas attack. The evidence, obtained from digital devices and documents found on dead or captured Hamas gunmen, shows a level of detail and readiness that is truly shocking.

According to Israeli officers, the revealed plans were aimed at creating a shockwave that would break the spirit of the people. The data includes years of meticulous planning on how to target bases and kibbutzim, with documents outlining objectives, unit names, and specific missions assigned to each.

One surprising find was a detailed hand-drawn sketch of the military outpost that Hamas had seized. Satellite photos and precise plans of two attacked kibbutzim were also discovered on the bodies of the deceased Hamas fighters.

In addition to the military plans, documents revealed that part of the training focused on hostage-taking, with instructions for the militants to kill those who caused problems or attempted to escape. It was also found that some of the attackers were kept uninformed about the full extent of the operation, while others brought everyday items like cars with them.

The intelligence officers involved in analyzing this material expressed their amazement at its level of intricacy. They noted the existence of checklists and phrase books, which further highlighted the comprehensive nature of the planning.

To make sense of the Arabic documents and electronic data, Israel reactivated its military intelligence unit called Amshat. This unit played a crucial role in navigating through the vast amount of information and piecing together the battle plan.

As the shocking evidence unfolds, it becomes evident that Hamas had been meticulously planning this attack over the course of several years. The information obtained not only highlights the ruthlessness and calculated nature of the operatives but also exposes the extent of their grasp on technological tools.

Israel’s intelligence breakthrough has provided valuable insights into the modus operandi of Hamas and has undoubtedly imparted valuable lessons for future security measures. The revelation of this astounding level of planning and preparedness serves as a sobering reminder of the ongoing threats faced by nations across the globe.

[Source: Hindustan Times]