Israel Proposes Buffer Zone in Gaza Post-War: A Fresh Approach to Ensuring Security

Israeli sources have indicated that Israel is seeking to establish a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of Gaza’s border to prevent future attacks. According to regional sources, Israel has shared this proposal with neighboring countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. It is worth noting that even Saudi Arabia, which does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, has been informed. Turkey, a non-Arab country in the region, has also been included in the discussions.

The idea of a buffer zone is part of Israel’s broader strategy to shape the post-war future of Gaza. The proposed buffer zone is intended to prevent the infiltration or attacks by Hamas or other militant groups from Gaza into Israel. The aim is to establish a zone that stretches from the north to the south of Gaza’s border with Israel.

While the buffer zone doesn’t necessarily indicate an immediate end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, it does signal a shift in Israel’s approach by reaching out to countries beyond traditional Arab mediators. Israel is expanding its scope to include countries like Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE, with whom it has recently normalized ties. This move reflects the desire to seek regional cooperation in maintaining peace and security in the aftermath of the conflict.

When asked about the plans for a buffer zone, Ophir Falk, a foreign policy adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized that the proposal is part of a more comprehensive plan. Falk noted that the Israeli government envisions a three-tier process: destroying Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, and de-radicalizing the enclave. The buffer zone would be integrated into the demilitarization process.

While specifics of the buffer zone plan have not been disclosed, it is being seriously considered by Israeli authorities. The depth of the buffer zone and the extent to which it could encroach into Gaza are yet to be determined. It is unclear whether it would span 1 kilometer, 2 kilometers, or hundreds of meters inside Gaza.

The buffer zone proposal has been met with mixed reactions from Arab states. While some support the concept of a security barrier between Gaza and Israel, there are disagreements regarding its location. It is reminiscent of Israel’s previous “security zone” in south Lebanon, which extended about 15 kilometers deep into Lebanese territory. Israel withdrew from this zone in 2000 after years of conflict with Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

As Israel explores the establishment of a buffer zone in Gaza, there is an ongoing dialogue with international partners, including Arab states. The United States, for instance, has expressed its support for Israel’s right to self-defense while affirming that Gaza should no longer be governed by Hamas. However, the U.S. has also emphasized the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity of Gaza as Palestinian land.

The buffer zone proposal represents a fresh approach to ensuring security in the region. By actively involving neighboring and regional countries, Israel seeks to build a broader consensus on establishing a buffer zone that can effectively deter future attacks. While the specifics are still being explored, this proposal opens up avenues for dialogue and cooperation among key stakeholders in the region.

