India-Saudi-EU Trade Corridor: A Strategic Game-Changer in Geopolitics

India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the European Union recently made a momentous announcement at the G20 summit: the creation of a rail and shipping corridor that will connect the subcontinent with the Middle East and Europe. The Israel government, in particular, was ecstatic about its role in this ambitious project. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that this corridor is not just about normalization or Israel’s involvement, but rather a reflection of the escalating rivalry between the US and China.

The initiative, which is being compared to China’s Belt and Road scheme, is primarily motivated by President Biden’s strategy to bring India closer to the US camp. It signifies the US’s intention to regain influence in the Indian Ocean and the Middle East, especially in light of China’s growing presence in the region. The Chinese-sponsored Saudi-Iranian agreement earlier this year served as a wake-up call for the US, prompting them to pursue various initiatives and programs related to Israel, Iran, and Saudi Arabia.

While the US plays a significant role in this trade corridor, it also addresses India’s concerns regarding China’s Belt and Road Initiative. India sees China’s initiative as a threat to its own growth and international trade. Initially, India tried to counter this by creating its own corridor linking Mumbai to Moscow via Central Asia and Iran. However, this project, known as the International North-South Transit Corridor, did not gain much momentum.

With the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020 and the proposed rail networks between Israel and the UAE, India saw a new opportunity to challenge China’s dominance in trade. By shipping goods to the UAE and then transporting them through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, India can gain access to Greece’s Piraeus port, a major gateway to Europe.

The economic corridor also aligns with India’s national rebranding efforts, particularly in manufacturing. The western route of the corridor will significantly reduce transportation time and costs for goods heading to Europe. India’s advanced port complex in Mundra, located on the Arabian Sea, will be a crucial hub in this network.

The strategic impact of this trade corridor cannot be underestimated. It has the potential to reshape India’s role in the Eurasian economic order. Goods from Mumbai could reach Europe in just 10 days, which is 40 percent faster compared to the traditional Suez Canal route.

While plans for this trade corridor are underway, there are still missing links that need to be addressed. For instance, the extension of the railway line from Haifa to the Jordanian border has yet to be realized. However, the overall vision and potential benefits of this corridor are significant.

Source: Times of Israel