Israel Intensifies Search for Hamas Leaders in Gaza’s Khan Younis

TEL AVIV—The Israeli armed forces are devoting extensive efforts to apprehend key figures in the Hamas group within the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis. As the number of casualties tragically surpasses 20,000, Israel is determined to disable the top ranks of Hamas. During a ground offensive lasting nearly two months, Israel has successfully gained control over a significant portion of Gaza City, undermining Hamas’s hold on the 2.2 million inhabitants of the region and leaving many buildings in ruins. However, despite these achievements, Israeli forces are yet to locate Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, and his closest associates.

Sources:

– wsj.com

FAQs

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that operates primarily in the Gaza Strip.

Q: How many casualties have been reported so far?

A: The death toll from the operations in Gaza surpasses 20,000.