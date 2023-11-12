FAQ: What to Expect During Your Trial and Subscription

Welcome to your trial with us! We want to ensure you have a great experience and understand what is included in your trial and subscription. Below are some frequently asked questions to help guide you:

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to all the features and content available in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With Standard Digital, you can access a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. If you choose Premium Digital, you will have access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting. To see a detailed comparison of the features in Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our Premium Digital monthly subscription plan, which grants you complete access for $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change the plan you roll onto at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

For cost savings, you can change your plan online at any time. If you decide to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. You can compare Standard and Premium Digital here.

Any changes you make will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to continue enjoying full access for four weeks, even if you decide to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. You can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments, providing you with flexibility and convenience when it comes to paying for your subscription.

We hope this information helps clarify what to expect during your trial and subscription. If you have any further questions, feel free to reach out to our customer support team for assistance.