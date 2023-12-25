The Israeli Army’s Offensive Actions on Christmas Day in the Occupied West Bank

In a series of offensive raids carried out by the Israeli army on Christmas Day, the Jenin refugee camp was targeted, and several individuals were arrested. These raids were part of a larger operation that took place across the occupied West Bank, resulting in dozens of arrests and the injuring of a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the neck.

This provocative attack on the Jenin refugee camp, known for its historical significance as a symbol of Palestinian resistance, is not an isolated incident. The camp has been repeatedly targeted by Israeli forces since the start of the conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli army’s offensive actions have intensified, causing widespread anger and frustration among the Palestinian population.

During the raid on the Jenin refugee camp, the Israeli army also carried out a shocking act by vandalizing the Freedom Theatre, a renowned institution known for promoting peace and hope. Israeli soldiers used flare bombs, illuminating the sky and creating a spectacle of aggression.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from the Jenin refugee camp, stated that the Israeli army raided numerous houses, claiming to be searching for Palestinians to arrest. However, no detentions were made, leading residents to believe that this was merely a campaign of harassment. The continuous targeting of the Jenin refugee camp indicates a deliberate attempt to destroy symbols of Palestinian resistance and nationalism.

While the raids in the camp and the Jenin region have reportedly ceased, arrests were made in other areas, such as the village of al-Jalama and the city of Nablus. Israeli forces also raided towns near Jericho, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ according to Christian belief.

The West Bank has witnessed a surge in violence and arrests, occurring alongside Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip. Despite Hamas having limited presence in the West Bank, Israeli incursions into the region have resulted in the deaths of at least 303 Palestinians since October 7.

Not only is the Israeli military involved in these violent activities, but attacks by Israeli settlers have also been on the rise. With over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in illegal, fortified, Jewish-only settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, tensions between settlers and Palestinians continue to escalate. These attacks range from shootings and stabbings to vandalizing homes, vehicles, and agricultural land.

Furthermore, the United Nations has highlighted that Israeli forces have either accompanied or actively supported the settlers in nearly half of these instances. Many rights groups, Palestinians, and members of the international community have criticized Israel for not taking sufficient measures to stop settler violence.

In response to the escalating situation, countries like Belgium and the United States have announced visa restrictions on “extremist” Israeli settlers who undermine peace and stability in the occupied West Bank. However, the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, has decided to allocate $21 million to support the establishment of new settlements in the occupied West Bank, further exacerbating tensions and hindering the pursuit of peace.

