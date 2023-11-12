Israel’s Response to Gigi Hadid’s Pro-Palestine Post Sparks Controversy

Israel’s official Instagram account has entered into a public dispute with supermodel Gigi Hadid over her recent repost of a statement supporting the Palestinian cause. While the original post emphasized the distinction between Hamas and the Free Palestine movement, Israel’s response took a different direction.

In a direct message to Hadid, the Israeli government challenged her awareness of recent events, including the tragic loss of life among Jewish civilians. They criticized her silence on these matters and pointed to it as a clear indication of where she stands. The government account underscored their message by sharing a heartbreaking photo of a blood-spattered child’s bedroom and questioning the significance of Hadid’s words if she did not condemn such atrocities.

Hadid, who has familial ties to Palestine, previously expressed her condolences to her Jewish friends following Hamas attacks. She emphasized her empathy and desire for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian struggle. However, she also made it clear that she does not support any harm inflicted upon Jewish individuals, asserting that terrorizing innocent people is incompatible with the “Free Palestine” movement.

This is not the first time that Israel’s social media accounts have targeted members of the Hadid family. Just a few months ago, the state’s Twitter account criticized Bella Hadid, Gigi’s younger sister, for participating in a pro-Palestinian protest. Israel’s official account accused Bella of advocating for the elimination of the Jewish state.

Thus far, Gigi Hadid has chosen not to respond to Israel’s Instagram posts, leaving the conversation hanging in the balance.

FAQs:

What is the Free Palestine movement? The Free Palestine movement is an international campaign seeking to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and to establish an independent Palestinian state. Who are Hamas? Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by several countries, including Israel and the United States.

Sources:

– Israel’s official Instagram account: [instagram.com](https://www.instagram.com/)

– Hamas: [bbc.co.uk](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-13331522)