Israel’s military actions in Gaza have come under scrutiny, with some policymakers and experts disagreeing on the legality and ethics of their tactics. Tory MP Alicia Kearns argues that Israel has “gone beyond self-defence” and has lost its moral authority in the conflict with Hamas. Kearns believes that Israel’s actions have violated international law and risk further support for Hamas among Palestinians.

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has also criticized Israel’s tactics, stating that their legal justification for military action is being undermined and that Israel is losing its moral authority in the process.

The debate revolves around the question of whether Israel’s focus should be on eradicating Hamas or pursuing a truce that could lead to a lasting ceasefire. Ten Tory MPs have written to the Foreign Secretary expressing their concerns and urging an immediate ceasefire, describing Israel’s strategy as disproportionate and lacking precision.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that operations will continue until Hamas is dismantled. However, critics argue that this approach may inadvertently increase support for Hamas among Palestinians, as the group’s ideology attracts new members when they perceive injustice or aggression from Israel.

Support for Hamas has reportedly tripled in the occupied West Bank, according to a recent opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research. This increase in support comes alongside a belief among respondents that armed struggle is the best means of ending the Israeli occupation.

While Israel asserts its right to self-defense, international pressure mounts due to the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza. Hamas-controlled authorities claim that over 18,000 civilians have been killed, and much of northern Gaza has been severely damaged. The population has also been displaced, with 85% of the territory’s residents forced from their homes.

The British government has called for a “sustainable ceasefire,” emphasizing the need for long-term peace. However, it has hesitated to demand an immediate end to the conflict, citing Israel’s right to self-defense while also emphasizing the importance of respecting humanitarian law and minimizing civilian casualties.

The Israeli government has responded to criticism by arguing that allowing Hamas to escape repercussions for its actions would only serve to radicalize more people. Conversely, the head of the Palestinian mission to the UK has accused the Israeli military of perpetuating “mass murder” and “mass destruction.”

The debate surrounding Israel’s actions in Gaza raises essential questions about international law, moral authority, and the complexity of conflicts in the Middle East. As the situation evolves, policymakers and the international community must navigate these challenges to find a sustainable solution.

