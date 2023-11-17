Israel’s Legal Impunity: Is There a Chance for Change?

Israel’s actions in Gaza have long been a subject of controversy in the international community. The recent conflict has once again raised questions about accountability and the application of international law. While some argue that Israel has enjoyed decades of legal impunity, others believe that the tide might be turning.

One international criminal lawyer, Chantal Meloni, suggests that the violations committed by Israel in Gaza fall under various international crimes listed in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Meloni highlights the efforts made by the Palestinian Authority since 2009 to bring these crimes to the attention of international courts. The closure of Gaza since 2007 was deemed unlawful and collective punishment by the U.N. fact-finding mission, known as the Goldstone Report. The report concluded that the blockade amounted to a possible crime against humanity.

Despite these findings, the pursuit of justice has been slow. The formal investigation by the International Criminal Court started in 2021, but concrete actions have not yet been taken. This raises concerns about the delay in holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

One crucial aspect of the conflict is Israel’s claim to self-defense against Hamas. However, UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese argues that Israel cannot claim self-defense against a threat that originates from a territory it occupies. The distinction between a territory under occupation and the status of Hamas as a non-state actor further complicates the legal framework.

The question of whether international law can be effectively applied in this context remains unanswered. The ongoing conflict and the complexities involved make it difficult to reach a decisive resolution. However, the increasing attention on Israel’s actions and the growing efforts to hold them accountable signify a shift in the discourse surrounding this issue.

