Israel’s government is implementing new strategies to prioritize the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip amidst ongoing conflict with Hamas. The Israeli military is making significant efforts to differentiate between terrorists and the civilian population, taking measures to safeguard the latter. This commitment is exemplified by the facilitation of humanitarian support for the civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza.

The international community has expressed growing concern over the death toll in Gaza, with over 15,500 reported casualties as of Sunday, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. To address these concerns, Israel’s government adviser, Mark Regev, emphasized that Hamas bears sole responsibility for the war in Gaza and the resumption of hostilities after the cease-fire. He highlighted that Hamas is exploiting residential areas, hospitals, and mosques to conceal their military activities.

The White House has supported Israel’s efforts, affirming that they believe Israel is making a genuine effort to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza. John Kirby, the spokesman for the US National Security Council, commended Israel for their receptiveness to messages aiming to reduce harm to civilians. He mentioned that Israel has taken the extraordinary step of publishing an online map to guide Gazans to safety.

Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs reiterated that their commitment to minimizing civilian casualties is intentional and unprecedented. Ron Dermer emphasized that their aim is not to escalate the conflict rapidly, as harming civilians would have been much more extensive if this were their objective.

As the situation in Gaza remains tense, Israel’s government is tirelessly working to protect civilians while targeting terrorist threats. This multi-dimensional approach combines military operations with a strong emphasis on safeguarding innocent lives. Efforts are being made to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those in need, even amidst the ongoing conflict.

