Will Hezbollah Join the Israel-Hamas Conflict? Exploring the Possibilities

After the recent escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, there have been concerns about whether Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah will also join the fight, potentially creating a new front in the conflict. While Hezbollah has already fired rockets and artillery at an Israeli-occupied area along Lebanon’s southern border, both sides have so far shown restraint, adhering to the informal rules of engagement that have governed their cross-border conflict for nearly two decades.

Experts and sources close to Hezbollah suggest that the group’s decision to enter the conflict will depend on Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip and the role of Iran, which supports both Hezbollah and Hamas. Hezbollah possesses advanced weaponry, extensive training, and a well-organized army with experienced troops. The group has been battle-tested during years of fighting Sunni Islamist militants in Syria, giving them a significant advantage over Hamas.

However, for now, Hezbollah may view its presence on Israel’s northern border as a deterrent against a full-scale invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israel. It may also be holding back as a strategy to confuse and intimidate Israel. The use of massive force or the arrival of U.S. forces and equipment in the occupied territories could be a game-changer, but experts believe that Hezbollah’s ultimate decision will be made independently and internally by its elusive leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

While Hezbollah is primarily a militant organization, it also has a political party arm that participates in Lebanese parliamentary elections, maintains alliances with other political parties, and holds ministerial posts. Any involvement in the conflict would come at a significant cost for Hezbollah, as it risks damaging its political standing within Lebanon’s highly sectarian society.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains uncertain whether Hezbollah will fully commit to the conflict. The group’s decision could have broader implications, further internationalizing the already tumultuous Middle East and potentially escalating the violence. The international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis.

