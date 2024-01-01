Israel-Hamas Conflict Expected to Prolong for Months to Come

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of abating anytime soon, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Saturday that the war would likely continue for “many more months.” Despite growing international pressure to cease hostilities due to the rising number of civilian casualties, hunger, and mass displacement in Gaza, Israel has remained steadfast in its commitment to fight against Hamas.

Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for the support of the Biden administration, which has backed Israel and approved emergency weapons sales. Additionally, the United States prevented a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire. While the Biden administration shares Israel’s perspective that ending the war now would only result in a victory for Hamas, it has also urged Israel to take greater measures to protect Palestinian civilians.

Recent fighting saw Israeli warplanes strike the refugee camps of Nuseirat and Bureij, while ground forces continued their advance into the southern city of Khan Younis. The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the unprecedented air and ground offensive by Israel has led to the deaths of over 21,600 Palestinians since the deadly attack by Hamas on October 7. The ministry noted that about 70% of those killed were women and children, but it does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths. The number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza now stands at 170.

The war has resulted in the displacement of approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. Even areas designated as safe zones by Israel have come under attack, leaving Palestinians feeling unsafe and vulnerable. With Israeli forces intensifying their ground offensive, tens of thousands of Palestinians have fled to Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza. The city has become overcrowded, with displaced individuals seeking refuge in tents and makeshift shacks, often located near U.N. warehouses.

Living conditions for the displaced are dire, with limited access to water and food. Families struggle to find basic necessities, and children suffer from the lack of resources. The situation is compounded by the destruction of infrastructure, making even the most basic tasks, such as using toilets, a challenge.

Residents like Mustafa Abu Wawee from the Nuseirat camp have witnessed the destruction firsthand. He reported that a strike hit the home of one of his relatives, resulting in the death of two people. Despite the difficult circumstances, Palestinians remain resilient and determined to remain in their homeland.

The Biden administration has approved emergency weapons sales to Israel, bypassing Congress for the second time this month. These sales include equipment needed for 155mm shells. Meanwhile, President Biden’s request for a significant aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs has stalled in Congress due to unrelated debates. Some Democratic lawmakers have called for conditions on assistance to Israel, linking it to efforts to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has been actively engaged in the Middle East, is expected to return to Israel and the region in January. U.S. officials have encouraged Israel to transition from high-intensity combat to more targeted operations. However, no deadline has been imposed on Israel to end the current offensive.

Netanyahu emphasized that more time is needed to achieve the objectives of the war, including the annihilation of Hamas and the release of all hostages. Over 120 hostages remain in Gaza following the attack by militants on October 7. Netanyahu’s stance on who should govern Gaza after the conflict also diverges from the Biden administration’s position. While the U.S. supports the idea of a unified Palestinian government running both Gaza and parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Netanyahu insists on Israeli security control in Gaza without specifying the future arrangement.

Efforts to reach a resolution and discuss the release of hostages have been ongoing. Egypt, acting as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, has proposed a multistage plan that includes a temporary cease-fire alongside a hostage-prisoner swap. Hamas insists that the war must end before any discussions on hostage releases can take place. However, there have been indications of some potential progress, although Netanyahu urges caution in raising expectations.

