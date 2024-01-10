New Insights on WHO Cancelling Aid Mission to Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has made the difficult decision to cancel an aid mission to Gaza due to security concerns. This marks the sixth cancellation in recent weeks, highlighting the challenges faced by humanitarian organizations in delivering assistance to the region.

Access remains the main barrier preventing aid organizations from reaching those in need. The WHO has called on Israel to approve requests for humanitarian aid delivery and provide the necessary security assurances. Unfortunately, intense bombardment, restrictions on movement, fuel shortages, and interrupted communications have made it impossible for the WHO and its partners to reach the affected population.

“The barrier is access. We call on Israel to approve requests by WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general, during a virtual press conference from Geneva.

The cancellation of the aid mission raises concerns about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Only 15 out of 32 hospitals in the Gaza Strip remain partially operable, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the local population.

FAQ:

Q: Why did the WHO cancel the aid mission to Gaza?

A: The WHO cited security concerns as the reason for the cancellation, with access and the lack of security assurances being major challenges.

Q: How many hospitals in the Gaza Strip are still operational?

A: Currently, only 15 out of 32 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially operable.

Q: What is the main barrier preventing humanitarian aid delivery?

A: Access is the main barrier, as intense bombardment, restrictions on movement, fuel shortages, and interrupted communications have made it impossible for organizations to reach those in need.

Sources:

– WHO cancels aid mission to Gaza over security concerns: https://dw.com/p/4b58H