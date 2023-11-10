The Israel-Hamas Conflict: Exploring a New Approach

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to escalate, the question arises: what should Israel do next? The current tactics employed, such as the shutdown of essential services in Gaza, have drawn criticism for their moral indefensibility. It is important for Israel to avoid repeating the mistakes made by the United States after the 9/11 attacks, which led to disastrous consequences.

While it is clear that Israel cannot simply stand idly by, it is also crucial to consider the long-term implications of its actions. It is evident that toppling Hamas and destroying its military capabilities cannot be the sole objective. The “day after” problem poses a significant concern – what happens in Gaza once Hamas’ government is removed? The United States faced similar challenges in Iraq and Afghanistan, which ultimately resulted in immense devastation and instability.

However, the Israeli government cannot ignore its duty to protect its citizens. The recent terrorist attack has left Israelis traumatized, and it is essential to create an environment where such attacks are unthinkable. Military force is a necessary part of this equation, considering the demonstrated threat posed by Hamas.

So, what alternatives exist for Israel? To find an answer, consultations were held with various experts – retired Israeli officers, Palestinian intellectuals, counterterrorism specialists, and scholars versed in the ethics and law of war. The outcome is a deceptively simple yet reasonable approach: a targeted counterterrorism operation aimed at Hamas leadership and directly involved fighters, with a focus on minimizing civilian casualties and reducing the scale of ground operations in Gaza.

This counterterrorism strategy should also be coupled with a broader political outreach that addresses the underlying causes of Hamas’ support. Repression alone, through military force, has proven ineffective in dealing with terrorist groups. Reaching out politically, as detailed in Audrey Kurth Cronin’s book “How Terrorism Ends,” is crucial for long-term success. Israel, being a democracy, is ill-suited for sustained repression and needs to demonstrate cooperation rather than conflict to Palestinians by rolling back its de facto annexation of the West Bank and improving the lives of those residing there.

While this dual approach is not without its flaws, it presents the best and most realistic military option for Israel. Hamas’ extremist ideology and their desire to eliminate Israel cannot be ignored. However, a targeted counterterrorism operation, combined with future political outreach, offers a path forward that minimizes harm to both Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

